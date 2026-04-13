TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group Launches Sovereign National Carbon Registry for Angola via AXINA Platform; Integrates Environmental Assets into National Digital Infrastructure

Sovereign Digital Infrastructure for National Revenue Generation and Climate Compliance

MIAMI, FL AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company) a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, global leader in sustainable urban technology, today announced that its subsidiary AXINA Group Inc. has finalized the development of its National Carbon Registry (NCR) platform, which is now ready for phased deployment across the Republic of Angola. This landmark digital infrastructure is designed to enable the nation to measure, verify, and monetize its natural capital-including the Congo Basin forests and high-value coastal blue carbon ecosystems-under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 framework.

The platform is engineered to serve as the foundational data layer for TGI's broader infrastructure initiatives, including the VISTA ADVENT CITY smart city developments. The Company is currently anticipating final regulatory approval and formal adoption by the Angolan government to begin full-scale implementation.

Sovereign-Controlled Revenue Infrastructure Designed as a sovereign-grade utility, the AXINA National Carbon Registry is built to grant the Angolan government total autonomy over environmental data, credit issuance, and revenue streams. By eliminating dependence on external intermediaries, the platform ensures that the "green premium" remains within the domestic economy to fund national development priorities.

Platform Core Pillars:

AI-Powered MRV:

Ready to deploy real-time Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification utilizing satellite telemetry and machine learning to deliver institutional-grade credit integrity.

Direct Market Interfacing:

A seamless gateway to global compliance and voluntary carbon markets, ensuring maximum liquidity for Angolan assets upon launch.

Sovereign Data Vault:

Designed to maintain all environmental and financial records within a secure, government-controlled digital environment.

The AXERP "National Operating System" The registry is fully embedded within AXERP, AXINA's proprietary AI-powered enterprise platform. This integration creates a unified digital backbone that synchronizes environmental assets with national fiscal policy:

Automated Quote-to-Cash:

Streamlines the financial lifecycle of carbon credit transactions.

Inter-Ministerial Intelligence:

Enables real-time data sharing between environment, finance, and industrial sectors to ensure policy alignment.

Smart City Integration:

Optimized for use in sustainable urban developments, providing a direct link between biophilic design and carbon sequestration credits.

Management Commentary "Our platform is fully developed and ready to establish Angola as a global leader in treating environmental assets as strategic sovereign infrastructure," said Daniel Brody, President of AXINA Group Inc. "As we anticipate the final stages of government approval, we are focused on ensuring this registry provides the transparency and technological rigor required to attract high-tier international investment for both the nation and our upcoming smart city projects."

Strategic Next Steps Following the finalized development of the NCR, AXINA is engaging in advanced stakeholder consultations and regulatory alignment to facilitate the transition from platform readiness to active national deployment.

About AXINA Group Inc. AXINA Group Inc., a subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, specializes in sovereign-grade AI platforms and digital infrastructure for emerging economies. Website: https://axinagroup.com/

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) TGI Solar Power Group is a diversified holding company at the intersection of sustainable energy, smart city development, and next generation enterprise technology. www.tgipower.com

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of government approvals and platform deployment. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to regulatory delays, market risks, and international policy changes.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information, please contact:

TGI: info@tgipower.com, Axina Group: info@axinagroup.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-launches-sovereign-national-carbon-registry-for-angola-via-1157225