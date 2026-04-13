D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Future Money Acquisition Corporation in Connection with its $112,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / On March 30, 2026, Future Money Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FMACU) (the "Company"), announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering of 11,200,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 1,200,000 units to cover over-allotments. The gross proceeds from the Offering were $112,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company's units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "FMACU" and began trading on March 27, 2026. Each unit issued in the Offering consists of one ordinary share of the Company and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of an ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FMAC" and "FMACR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-291996) relating to the units and the underlying securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on March 26, 2026. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Future Money Acquisition Corporation

Future Money Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region. The Company's sponsor is Future Wealth Capital Corp., a British Virgin Islands business company with limited liability.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and related final prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-future-money-acquisitio-1157216