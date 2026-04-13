Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Michael Hughes, Senior Vice President and Client Portfolio Manager of GuardCap Asset Management Limited ("GuardCap"), along with members of its affiliate team from Guardian Capital LP ("GCLP" or the "Company") team, including Chris Winchell, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution, Canadian Retail Asset Management, GCLP and Mark Noble, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales Enablement, GCLP, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to celebrate the launch of the Company's three new ETFs:





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Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund (TSX: GFGE)

Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund (TSX: GCEI)

Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund (TSX: GSDB)

The Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund is sub-advised by GuardCap and designed to provide investors exposure to a concentrated global equity portfolio of the manager's best ideas. GCLP also launched a retail ETF series of the Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund and the Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund.

GCLP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. GCLP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian"), a global investment management firm. Guardian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group, with C$280 billion of AUM and AUA.

For further information, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292287

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange