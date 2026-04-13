Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) ("Marvel" or the "Company") Further to the Company's press release of April 8, 2026, announcing its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") in the principal amount of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"), Marvel wishes to announce that it has amended the conversation price for the Debentures, which are convertible at the holder's option into Common Shares, to a conversion price of $0.17 per Common Share. All other terms of the Debenture and of the Offering remain unchanged and the Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary- based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company. The Company is developing MB 204, a novel fluorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson's drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A significant and growing body of scientific evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer's Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Marvel's business, the Offering, including the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Marvel's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, the current share price of Marvel's common shares, TSX Venture acceptance and market acceptance of the Private Placement, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Marvel believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Marvel does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Marvel Biosciences Corp.