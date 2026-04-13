HONG KONG, Apr 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - InnoEX, jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), officially opens today. Under the theme 'Innovate ' Automate ' Elevate', the exhibition is held alongside the HKTDC's Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE) for four consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two flagship technology fairs bring together leading global I&T solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and cutting-edge electronic products. A series of forums, seminars, business-matching sessions, and networking events will also be held, aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the I&T development directions outlined in the Hong Kong Government's latest Budget. The fairs attract technology enterprises, start-ups and buyers from around the world to explore collaboration and business opportunities.Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'The HKTDC is committed to building world-class business platforms that foster cross-regional, cross-industry and cross-sector collaboration, highlighting Hong Kong's international and innovation strengths. This year, InnoEX and the EFSE bring together over 2,800 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, showcasing AI+ driven innovations and advanced electronic products. Robotics technology is a major highlight. We have newly launched the 'RoboPark' which brings together technology companies from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas to showcase over 100 robots across diverse application scenarios. This facilitates cross-regional exchange, industrial collaboration and innovative applications, accelerating Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub and aligning with opportunities under the National 15th Five-Year Plan.'RoboPark debuts at both fairsThe newly launched 'RoboPark' spans both InnoEX and the EFSE and features a strong line-up of exhibitors. Four of the world's top five best-selling[1] humanoid robot manufacturers are participating, including AgiBot, Unitree (one of 'Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons'), UBTECH and EngineAI (both among 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence'). Four additional members of the 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence', including AI' Robotics, LimX Dynamics, PaXini and Digit Robotics, are also exhibiting. Unitree (Booth: 3CON-E01) will present the first launch outside Chinese Mainland for its next-generation quadruped robot dog, Unitree A2, capable of running at up to 5 m/s and climbing to a height of up to 1 m. The robot is equipped with ultra-wide-angle LiDAR which enables real-time 3D perception and environmental recognition. Designed for commercial and industrial applications, the robot can withstand a 100 kg adult jumping on its back and can also operate stably across complex terrain like gravel.RoboPark also features companies based in Hong Kong. Rice Robotics (Booth: 3CON-J07) presents autonomous robots designed to perform repetitive building and office operations, including delivery, cleaning, disinfection and patrol security. Powered by proprietary navigation technology and integrated with lifts and access control systems, these robots enable fully autonomous operations and are in wide adoption by enterprises in Japan such as SoftBank, 7-Eleven Japan and Mitsui Fudosan. International exhibitors from the United Kingdom, Israel, the Philippines and Singapore will also participate to showcase the latest robotics innovations. Some 40 events will be held in the zone, including application sharing sessions, live demonstrations and interactive showcases, to help Chinese Mainland enterprises expand globally while providing an exchange platform for both Hong Kong and overseas companies to explore collaboration opportunities in different markets.Growing international participation at InnoEX features the latest technologies in AI+ and the low-altitude economyThis year's InnoEX features over 550 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, with first-time participation from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, the Philippines and the United States, reflecting strong global recognition of Hong Kong's I&T platform. Chinese Mainland participation remains strong, with 18 delegations from 17 provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Dr. Gerd M'ller, will also lead a delegation to attend, underscoring Hong Kong's role in promoting global I&T collaboration and new industrialisation. The exhibition focuses on five key areas: AI+, Robotics, Low-altitude Economy, PropTech and RetailTech.In AI+, the Digital Policy Office presents the 'Smart Hong Kong Pavilion' under the theme 'AI+ Hong Kong', featuring innovative solutions from over 20 government departments and public organisations, as well as award-winning projects from local innovators and students. Highlights include the Water Supplies Department's 'Smart Inspection Robot Dog', an AI-powered robot with multi-sensors for automatic patrol and water facilities monitoring. First time exhibitor Tencent Cloud (Booth: 3D-A23) showcases AI solutions including SuperApp and PalmAI, enabling enterprises to build their own mini-program ecosystems.In robotics, Wildfaces, Lenovo and Intel (Booths: 3CON-J12 and 3D-A27) jointly present a patented real-time AI fault detection system using drones and WildAI software for anomaly detection in confined or hazardous environments, replacing high-risk and difficult manual inspection procedures.The Policy Address sets out the vision of developing of a competitive low-altitude economy ecosystem, with the aim of positioning Hong Kong as a major hub for low-altitude applications through institutional innovation and technological breakthroughs. In line with this development direction, a number of exhibitors are showcasing related R&D achievements. China Mobile Hong Kong (Booth: 3D-C11) will present a drone traffic management system, demonstrating an integrated solution for low-altitude logistics delivery and intelligent inspection. It also showcases 5G+ satellite ubiquitous connectivity, offering a fully covered and seamless communication solution. InnoEX will, for the first time, co-organise the LAE Development Conference (15 April) with the Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy. Speakers include Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, the Vice Minister of the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who leads a delegation to participate in the exhibition for the first time, to share development opportunities in the local low-altitude economy. Other experts are also invited to analyse policy trends and market potential, and to explore Hong Kong's application scenarios and collaboration opportunities. A Low-altitude Economy Zone will showcase low-altitude technology applications and promote industry collaboration, with participating companies including Transcendence, Harmony SkyTech and Damoda.In retail technology, Tradelink (Booth: 3D-C13) demonstrates its Smart Trade (T+) electronic trade service platform. By streamlining complex trade processes, the platform enables efficient and seamless trade operations while ensuring regulatory compliance, helping enterprises expand into global markets.EFSE focuses on three major areas, featuring some 60 unique productsAs a leading global electronics trading platform, this year's EFSE brings together exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, with Australia, France, Macao and Thailand participating for the first time. The fair presents innovative technologies and electronic products across three major areas, including Smart Home & Solutions, Health Tech & Gadgets, and Pet Intelligence. Some 60 products will be launched for the first time, including the 'BG120 Smart Sports Glasses' by Infinite Import & Export (Booth: 5CON-S28) which will support calling, music playback, magnetic charging and activation of an AI voice assistant. Hunan Greatwall Computer System Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1B-D16) will introduce the 'Great Wall Dragon Armor' Mini PC series, supporting applications including Open Claw.In the area of Smart Home & Solutions, exhibitors present a wide range of innovative products integrating AI and IoT technologies. The Smart Wireless Video Door Phone by Dongguan Tianluo Electronics Technology (Booth: 3G-E09) adopts a wireless design that doesn't require an internet connection, thus enabling longer transmission distances. Users can view real-time footage via mobile phones and remotely answer calls or unlock doors from anywhere in the world through a mobile app.As demand for elderly products continues to rise, the EFSE continues to promote the 'Smart Ageing Products' label to facilitate sourcing by buyers. Zhongyuan Innovation (HK) Limited (Booth: 1C-C06) presents the AI Smart Elderly Care Kit, which includes a smart ring and an ultra-thin AI SOS monitoring band. These devices monitor blood oxygen, heart rate and respiratory rate day and night, and use AI to detect abnormalities in real time and notify emergency contacts, safeguarding elderly people at home.The 'pet economy' has skyrocketed in recent years, and variety of products integrating AI, sensing technology and smart home systems now enhance pet care experiences. Tuya Hong Kong Limited (Booth: 1B-F02) introduces the Aura AI Pet Robot, a generative AI-powered pet companion solution integrating daily care, entertainment interaction and ecosystem capabilities. The product adopts a dual-function design which combines a companion robot with food storage and meets multiple needs such as companionship, cleaning and feeding, and creating a comfortable environment for pets.The EFSE features some 30 thematic zones, including the 'Hall of Fame', a 'Startup Zone' and an 'Immersive Experience Zone'. The Hall of Fame gathers electronic products and technology solutions from over 550 renowned brands. The Startup Zone brings together more than 60 startups and young entrepreneurs, including participants from Hong Kong IoT, Angel Investment Foundation and Shenzhen InnoX Academy. The Immersive Experience Zone where local I&T companies will present immersive interactive experiences using VR, AR and XR technologies, such as 'VR Dragon Boat Experience' and 'Smart Tattoo Trial Machine'.Over 100 forums and exchange activities explore latest industry trendsMore than 100 events will be held over four days across the two fairs, bringing together leading technology companies, industry experts, academics and buyers to share the latest industry trends, technological innovations and practical insights, fostering in-depth exchange and collaboration. The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises will host a thematic seminar tomorrow (14 April) titled 'Driving Innovation and Industry Development through China's Next Five-Year Roadmap'. The seminar will feature overseas and Chinese Mainland enterprises that have successfully established operations in Hong Kong, including JD Group, Ant Group and Pfizer, sharing their successful experiences and key factors in using Hong Kong as a strategic platform to expand into the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region. A new 'Go Global Consultation Zone' will allow organisations, including the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and Invest Hong Kong to provide on-site consultation and professional advisory services.BIT Week brings a series of highlightsThe Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week), jointly driven by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, returns with a series of major I&T events. In addition to InnoEX, the EFSE, and the Smart Lighting Expo, BIT week also features include the 3rd Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, organised by the Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, which focuses on internet technologies and applications, and the International Academicians Hong Kong Forum as a BIT Week event for the first time, featuring the dual themes of 'Artificial Intelligence and Ageing' and 'Artificial Intelligence and Education'. In addition, during the exhibition period, the World Internet Conference Asia Pacific Summit, hosted by the World Internet Conference (WIC) and organised by the HKSAR Government and coorganised by the ITIB, will take place concurrently from today and tomorrow. Focusing on innovation and technology in the Asia Pacific region, the summit will promote global digital innovation and technological exchange, create synergy with BIT Week events, and further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a regional digital hub and an international I&T centre.[1] Source: Omdia Market Radar: General-purpose Embodied Intelligent Robots, 2026, published on 8 January 2026.Photo downloadhttps://bit.ly/4voj6TgThis year's InnoEX covers five key areas: AI+, Robotics, the Low-altitude Economy, Property Technology and Retail TechnologyThe newly introduced 'RoboPark' zone connects InnoEX and the EFSE, showcasing robots across more than 100 application scenariosPaul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR (centre); Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC (third right); Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (second right); Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC (far right); Daniel Cheung, the Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government (third left), along with other guests, visited InnoEX and the EFSE to learn about exhibitors' innovation and technology solutionsThe Digital Policy Office has set up the 'Smart Hong Kong Pavilion' at InnoEX under the theme 'AI+ Hong Kong', highlighting AI-enabled applications across different sectorsInnoEX has, for the first time, partnered with the Working Group on Developing Low-Altitude Economy to launch a 'Low-altitude Economy Zone', showcasing applications and fostering industry collaborationOver 100 events will be held across InnoEX and the EFSE, helping buyers stay abreast of the latest technologies and trends, including Deloitte representatives sharing insights on 'Human-centric AI' and market dynamicsUnitree Robotics, one of the 'Hangzhou Six Little Dragons', is launching its latest robotics products at the exhibition, demonstrating breakthroughs in high-performance and intelligent applicationsA number of innovative technology products will make their debut at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (EFSE) and demonstrate the latest R&D achievements, including the 'AI Smart Elderly Care Kit' by Zhongyuan Innovation (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1C-C06)All R&D centres under the Innovation and Technology Commission will also participate, including the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), which will feature innovative solutions and also highlight its capability in commercialising research achievements (Booth: 3C-B21)The EFSE features the Hall of Fame, the Startup Zone and the Immersive Experience ZoneWebsitesInnoEX: innoex.hktdc.com/enHong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): kelectronicsfairse.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362 Email: salcheng@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.