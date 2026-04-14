Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for the diamond drillhole ("DDH") LM 25-03 which was part of our winter drill program east of the diabase dyke that was designed to test the depth extensions of the Lingman Lake deposit. Drilling encountered down dip extensions of all three zones known (South, Central and North) supporting the geologic model. LM 25-03 has successfully extended the depth of the North Zone by 249 meters ("m").





Figure 1: Status of 2025-2026 Winter Drill Program

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Figure 1 shows the plan view of the drill program and an updated status of the program. Signature has completed drilling six DDH's and is 47% complete on the seventh DDH. To date 3,246 m's of drilling have been completed. Samples for DDH LM 25-04 and LM 25-05 have been prepared and delivered to SGS Burnaby and are pending assay results. We would expect to have those results in the next 30 days. The remainder of the drill program will be completed shortly and all the remaining core processed and samples shipped for assaying to the SGS Burnaby lab.

LM 25-03 was drilled to a total depth of 545 m at a dip of -55 degrees and was terminated after it intercepted the Leopard rock unit which is the footwall for the North Zone. Figure 2 shows that LM 25-03 intercepted the three main modeled gold zones reinforcing the geological model. Assay results for LM 25-03 can be seen in Table 1. The South Zone was the narrowest intercept of 4 m starting at drilling depth of 298 m through 302 m with an average grade of 0.36 g/t Au including 1 m intercept of 1.11 g/t Au. The Central Zone was the widest intercept of 34 m averaging 0.33 g/t Au including a 1 m intercept grading 7.37 g/t Au. The North Zone was intercepted at 498 m and continues for 22 m and had an average grade of 0.57 g/t Au. Within the North Zone there is a 5 m section with an average grade of 2.21 g/t Au. Image 1 shows three core trays for a portion of the North Zone and the start of the intercept of the Leopard rock unit. As can be seen in Figure 2, the drilling has successfully extended the known mineralization 249 m deeper along the North Zone from DDH LM 24-06 that was drilled on the same section. These results warrant further exploration on this section testing the intervals between these two DDH's.





Figure 2: Section showing drill traces and grade discs

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Table 1. Assay Results LM 25-031

LM 25-03 Observed Zone

From m To m Width Au Result South Zone Zone Avg 298 302 4 m AVG 0.36 g/t Includes 300 301 1 m 1.11 g/t Central Zone Zone Avg 415 450 34 m AVG 0.33 g/t Includes 421 422 1 m 0.98 g/t

423 424 1 m 0.55 g/t

424 425 1 m 0.32 g/t

447 448 1 m 0.66 g/t

448 449 1m 7.37 g/t North Zone Zone Avg 498 520 22 m AVG 0.57 g/t Includes 501 503 2 m AVG 0.33 g/t

512 517 5 m AVG 2.21 g/t





Image 1: Core Photo of North Zone intercept

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Signature Resources maintains an industry standard Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Lingman Lake Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. John Siriunas, P. Eng. is the independent Qualified Person under 43-101 who monitors and scrutinizes the results of the QA/QC program.

Assay results from SGS's Burnaby lab for gold and multi-element are directly e-mailed to three individuals: Dan Denbow, President and CEO of Signature Resources, Walter Hanych, P. Geo. consultant to the company, and John Siriunas, P. Eng. independent consultant to the company.

SGS is a certified laboratory and also have internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates. The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. SGS Canada is the Canadian division of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. It provides independent testing and assurance of quality of samples for Signature Resources Ltd.

The nominal sampling interval for analyses is one (1) metre and the core was diamond-saw cut (half for sample purposes, half retained for archival purposes) on site to provide a sample of approximately 2.40 kilograms of material per one metre of half NQ-size core. Prior to sampling, all cores are photographed for archival purposes, in sets of three boxes per photo with separate wet and dry versions of each set.

The SGS laboratories carry out the sample login/registration, sample weighing and sample preparation (G_CRU21 - crush to 75% passing 2 millimetres and G_PUL45 - pulverize 250 grams using Cr-steel bowl to 85% passing 75 micrometres). Gold analyses were performed by (GE_FAA313 - fire assay pre-concentration with AAS finish or for over limit results of >10.000 g Au/t, GE_FAG303 - fire assay pre-concentration with a gravimetric finish). The SGS laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia performed multi-element analyses for 51 elements (GE_ICM14B - aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES or -MS finish). Over limit analyses for Ag (GO_ICP13B - aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish) and As or Zn (GO_ICP90Q - sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-AES finish) were performed as required.

SGS Red Lake, Val D"or and Vancouver are accredited for CAN-P-1579 Requirements for Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E (ISO 17025: 2005) General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories. SGS Red Lake is accredited for three tests: Au by fire assay (GE_FAA_313 and GO_FAA_303) and Au by gravimetrics (GO_FAG_303). SGS Vancouver is accredited for 13 tests including multi-elements by aqua regia (GE_ICM14B).

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial mineral resource published was estimated to contained 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases and global geopolitical events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 LM 25-03 was drilled at azimuth 360 degrees, dip -55 degrees, Reported widths are drill intercepts (core lengths), Computer modeling of true widths is pending, North Zone strikes at 093 degrees, Central Zone strikes at 087 degrees, South Zone strikes at 082 degrees, All zones dip steeply south 70-80 degrees.

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Source: Signature Resources Ltd.