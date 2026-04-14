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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Sprinto Inc.: Sprinto Expands to Australia with New Data Center to Power Localized, Audit-Ready Compliance

Sprinto combines local infrastructure with a growing regional partner ecosystem to accelerate compliance adoption and build customer trust in Australia.

SYDNEY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, the leading autonomous trust platform, today announced the launch of its new data center in Australia. This strategic expansion reinforces Sprinto's commitment to delivering faster, reliable, and locally compliant solutions to its growing customer base in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The new data center improves platform performance for customers in Australia and nearby markets, ensuring low-latency access, strong data residency, and alignment with regional privacy regulations. It also supports Sprinto's mission to make trust accessible and frictionless for every business.

"Increasing demand from APAC markets made Australia a clear next step in our infrastructure roadmap," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto. "By establishing a local data center, we are providing Australian businesses with the assurance that their data is managed with the highest standards of security and sovereignty, right here at home."

Sprinto is also strengthening its regional partner ecosystem, working with Digital Resilience, Kantanna, and TerraEagle to support implementation and accelerate compliance outcomes.

"Kantanna is excited to continue partnering with Sprinto as they expand in Australia," said Sop Chen, Co-founder, Kantanna. "Their commitment to simplifying compliance aligns strongly with our mission, and we're excited to work together to deliver more reliable, high-impact outcomes for customers across the region."

For customers such as Ferve Tickets, the impact is immediate. "In one case, it took us over 50 hours to clear a single client's security assessment," said Rob Raulings, CEO, Ferve Tickets. "With ISO certification through Sprinto, the next organization assessed our security posture in just 5 minutes."

This launch marks another milestone in Sprinto's global expansion, strengthening its position as a trusted compliance partner for high-growth businesses.

About Sprinto

Sprinto is the world's first Autonomous Trust Platform, detecting change across your posture, determining what's at risk, and acting across compliance, vendor risk, AI governance, and more, so your organization stays trustworthy without the operational chaos. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Emergent, CodeRabbit, Anaconda, and Whatfix, the platform supports 200+ global standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 42001, for AI governance across 300+ integrations.

Learn more at https://www.sprinto.com

Media Contact:
Payal Wadhwa
press@sprinto.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939369/Sprinto_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sprinto-expands-to-australia-with-new-data-center-to-power-localized-audit-ready-compliance-302740276.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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