Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A. ("ABCapital" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on April 13, 2026, ABCapital, on behalf of fully managed accounts, completed the private sale of 5,300,000 units (each, a "Unit") of Pulsar Helium Inc. (the "Issuer") to multiple arm's length purchasers (the "Purchasers"), with each Unit consisting of one Common Share and one non-transferable Common Share forward purchase right (a "Forward Purchase Right"), at a price of Cdn$1.90 per Unit for an aggregate gross purchase price of Cdn$10,070,000, pursuant to certain share purchase agreements dated April 13, 2026 between, inter alia, the Acquiror and each Purchaser (the "Private Disposition"). Each Forward Purchase Right is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Forward Purchase Right Share") from ABCapital at an exercise price of Cdn$2.00 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Disposition. The Forward Purchase Rights, if exercised in full by the Purchasers, will result in the Acquiror receiving an exercise price of Cdn$2.00 per Forward Purchase Right Share for an aggregate gross purchase price of Cdn$10,600,000. Additionally, on April 13, ABCapital, on behalf of fully managed accounts, sold 1,075,000 Common Shares of the Issuer at an average price of Cdn$2.09684 per Common Share for an aggregate gross purchase price of Cdn$2,254,103 (the "Public Disposition") and on April 10, ABCapital, on behalf of fully managed accounts, acquired 75,000 Common Shares of the Issuer at an average price of Cdn$1.9158 per Common Share for an aggregate gross purchase price of Cdn$143,685 (the "Acquisition" and, together with the Private Disposition and the Public Disposition, the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror, together with its joint actors, exercised control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 20,256,737 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.94% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror, together with its joint actors, exercise control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 13,956,737 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.54% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares, and assuming exercise in full by the Purchasers of their respective Forward Purchase Rights, then the Acquiror, together with its joint actors, would exercise control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 8,656,737 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.67% of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror's holdings have fallen below the 10% threshold under the investor rights agreement dated January 8, 2024.

ABCapital sold the Units and transacted in the Common Shares on behalf of fully managed accounts for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Acquiror, or its joint actors, may in the future take such actions in respect of its security holdings in the Issuer as it deems appropriate.

A copy of the early warning reports in respect of ABCapital in relation to the foregoing will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A., Prinsengracht 769A, 1017 JZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292344

Source: ABCrescent Cooperatief U.A.