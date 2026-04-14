Angel Yeast: Second International Symposium on Yeast Protein Science and Technology Concludes in Yichang

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International Symposium on Yeast Protein Science and Technology, co-hosted by Angel Yeast (SH600298), was held on April 11, 2026 in Yichang, drawing a global audience of over 350 leading researchers and senior industry executives. The symposium serves as a leading industry platform in the alternative protein sector, bringing together stakeholders to accelerate innovation, strengthen international collaboration, and support the development of more nutrition-focused, health-conscious, and sustainable food systems, reflecting the expanding role of yeast protein in the global protein landscape.

Sun Baoguo and Chen Jian, both Members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and Zhou Weibiao, Member of the Singapore National Academy of Science, delivered the keynote addresses. Sun noted that the global food tech landscape was being reshaped, with Asia's research now reaching international competitiveness. Chen highlighted that biomanufacturing could soon contribute one-third of global manufacturing output, emphasizing that the industry's success depended on sustainable strain breeding and optimized production. Drawing on Singapore's experience, Zhou underscored that geopolitical volatility had intensified the need for food self-sufficiency, while identifying consumer acceptance as a key challenge for commercialization.

The three academicians praised recent breakthroughs in yeast protein research and industrialization, calling yeast protein an effective response to global challenges and a hallmark of "new quality productive forces" and "future food."

"Yeast protein is undoubtedly a critical category," Zhou stated. "Our ultimate goal is to move it beyond being just a 'alternative' and make it a staple for everyday consumers. This is a collective effort."

A marquee moment of the gathering was the global unveiling of the White Paper of Yeast Protein (Saccharomyces cerevisiae). The publication delivers a consolidated, data-driven overview of the latest advances in nutritional science, clinical health outcomes, regulatory milestones, and scalable manufacturing. It positions microbial fermentation as a viable, long-term solution to emerging global protein supply challenges.

Complementing the release, Angel Yeast launched two new yeast protein products: AngeoPro Yeast Protein Hi90-A and Yeast Protein S80-A. Hi90-A delivers a high protein content of 88%, offering a smooth mouthfeel and neutral flavor profile ideal for the demanding requirements of premium sports nutrition and specialized dietary groups, while S80-A offers complete water solubility, targeting emerging and fast-growing segments such as ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and protein-fortified waters. Angel also launched other new products including functional yeast proteins with high gelation and high leucine content.

The technical session offered a granular look at yeast protein research and its expanding application landscape. Sessions detailed its proven efficacy in sports performance recovery, sarcopenia mitigation, gastric mucosal protection, and intestinal barrier modulation. International voices from the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, India, and Israel shared the latest advances in yeast protein science and its cross-sector applications. During the discussions, Manish Chauhan, Co-Founder of Arboreal, an India-based company that has been instrumental in introducing and promoting yeast protein in India, noted a growing consensus that yeast protein is evolving from an "alternative protein" into a "the third protein," poised to become a mainstream protein.

The symposium also served as a catalyst for tangible deal flow. Beijing Technology and Business University formalized a joint research initiative with Angel Group, and five major domestic and international food brands signed strategic partnership agreements on the sidelines. An on-site exhibition showcased use cases of the Angeopro yeast protein portfolio, spanning performance nutrition, healthy aging, functional foods, and mainstream dietary staples. Following the event, attendees toured Angel Yeast's state-of-the-art manufacturing campus for a firsthand look at commercial-scale production capabilities.

"This symposium provides an important platform for the global community to exchange insights, align on priorities, and drive shared momentum," said Xiong Tao, Chairman of Angel Yeast. "We are eager to deepen our collaboration with experts, academics, and industry partners-strengthening technology development, sharing best practices, and accelerating the transition from research to market. Through continuous scientific innovation, Angel Yeast is dedicated to supporting global food security and making premium nutrition both accessible and affordable for all."

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