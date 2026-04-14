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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 04:24 Uhr
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Huawei: White Paper: Power Grid Private Wireless Network -- The Future of Critical Communication in the Power Sector

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation of the Brazilian power sector is underway, driven by two fundamental forces: the digitization of infrastructure and the mass integration of renewable energy sources. In this new paradigm, critical communication shifts from a supporting role to become the foundation upon which an intelligent, secure, and resilient power grid is built. It is in this context that private wireless networks are emerging as a central technology to enable automation, real-time monitoring, and the operational reliability required by modern utilities.

More than just an environmental goal, the journey to green energy is an imperative for energy security and structural optimization. And at the heart of this evolution is the power communication network - the true "nervous system" that transmits critical data, delivers commands in milliseconds, and ensures the stability of the new electrical system. The quality of this connectivity infrastructure ultimately determines the success or failure of future power grid operations.

It is precisely in the "last kilometer" of the distribution network that the challenges intensify. As the final link between the power grid and end users, the distribution network concentrates the most pressing demands for reliable connectivity: geographically distributed nodes, challenging operating and maintenance conditions, and the need to support a surge in IoT devices and automation systems. Traditional technologies no longer meet the latency, security, and scalability requirements that this scenario demands.

The answer to this historical bottleneck lies in private wireless networks (such as private LTE and 5G). Combining mission-critical security, operational reliability, deployment flexibility, and strategic cost-effectiveness, these solutions effectively meet the communication needs of distribution networks, enabling use cases such as teleprotection, smart metering, field control, and predictive monitoring.

To deepen this discussion and present the technical and regulatory roadmap for this silent revolution, Huawei and the 450 MHz Alliance launched the white paper "Private Wireless Network for Power Grids" at the UTCAL 2026 summit, held in Rio de Janeiro on March 17. In this exclusive document, the white paper details how private wireless networks overcome the limitations of legacy technologies, ensuring the resilience and intelligence required to support the future of energy in Brazil.

Download here:
https://www-file.huawei.com/admin/asset/v1/pro/view/43b7da69b5ef4de7883f841e0f3bb8b2.pdf

Learn more
https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-wireless/industry-wireless/power-wireless-lte-g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954753/01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-paper-power-grid-private-wireless-network--the-future-of-critical-communication-in-the-power-sector-302741117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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