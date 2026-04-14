DealFlow Events Announces PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Prediction markets are emerging as a transformative force across finance and technology, creating significant opportunities for those equipped to understand and leverage them. PREDICT, the first conference dedicated to the business of prediction markets, will bring together industry leaders and forward-thinking professionals at the New York Marriott Marquis October 6-7, 2026.

PREDICT serves as the premier forum for exploring how decentralized forecasting can enhance decision-making, process information more efficiently, and price uncertainty across a wide range of applications.

From projecting election outcomes and geopolitical developments to informing strategies for banks, asset managers, and finance professionals, prediction markets are increasingly permeating everyday life and institutional decision-making. PREDICT provides a comprehensive forum to examine these developments and uncover what lies ahead.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, PREDICT is designed with an emphasis on meaningful connections and business development. The conference will convene a diverse and influential group of participants, including:

Builders of prediction market platforms

Institutional investors, traders, and market-makers

Economists and academic researchers

Policymakers and legal experts

Together, these stakeholders will explore how prediction markets are reshaping industries and unlocking new applications of collective intelligence.

Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events said, "Despite growing interest, the underlying mechanics, regulatory contours, and institutional implications of this space remain poorly understood. PREDICT aims to address that issue and bring clarity, insight, and informed dialogue to this expanding ecosystem."

Forward-thinking organizations are invited to attend and shape the future of prediction markets.

Event Details:

PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

October 6-7, 2026

New York Marriott Marquis

New York, NY

For more information or to register, visit www.Predict-Conference.com

About DealFlow Events:

When it comes to B2B conferences, the tagline "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. DealFlow Events has produced more than 200 conferences on a variety of finance and business topics over the last 20+ years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, delivering high-quality content and unparalleled professional networking opportunities.

For media inquiries, speaking opportunities or sponsorship information, contact:

PJ Daniels

Business Development

DealFlow Events

(516) 876-8011

PJD@DealFlowEvents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dealflow-events-announces-predict-the-prediction-markets-confere-1156985