Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 06:10 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AutoFull Launches M6 Ultra+ 2.0, Redefining Ergonomic Gaming with Integrated Shiatsu Massage and Climate Control

PARIS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoFull has announced the launch of its latest ergonomic gaming chair, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0, designed to improve comfort during extended sitting through integrated massage technology and an advanced climate control system.

AutoFull is widely used in professional e-sports settings and supported by leading players, including Counter-Strike 2 professional Nikola "NiKo" Kovac and e-sports figure Jian "Uzi" Zihao, who serve as official experience ambassadors. It is also an official partner of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2026.

AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 integrates a suite of ergonomic technologies aimed at enhancing user comfort during extended periods of use. Key features include a built-in Shiatsu massage system and a 6-way AdapTech dynamic lumbar support, both designed to deliver personalized support.

At the core of the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair is an 8D dual-core massage engine, engineered to deliver precise spinal support and recovery. The system uses high-torque biomimetic massage nodes capable of reaching up to 30mm into deep muscle tissue, a dedicated "Battle Mode" allows the massage mechanism to fully retract during gameplay, ensuring an uninterrupted and stable seating experience.

M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair enabling users to maintain comfort across a range of environments

M6 Ultra+ 2.0 also incorporates active cooling and heating functions, enabling users to maintain comfort across a range of environments. Additional features such as a leg vibration massage system are intended to promote circulation and help reduce numbness during prolonged sitting.

AutoFull stated that the release reflects its continued focus on integrating advanced comfort technologies into gaming environments, with further product developments expected.

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 will be available at an early bird price of $769.99 from April 14 to April 27, 2026. The standard retail price will be $1,099.

For more information and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit AutoFull official website or the product page here.

About AutoFull

AutoFull is a gaming chair brand specializing in ergonomic seating solutions for e-sports and professional users. The company is known for its involvement in global e-sports events and collaborations with top-tier players. It aims to support long gaming and working sessions by combining design, functionality, and comfort. AutoFull continues to expand its presence in the competitive gaming industry through innovation and partnerships.

Company: AutoFull
Email: service@autofull.com
Website: https://www.Autofull.eu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a6cb52-c934-48ed-859b-5e19e37a4e69

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15ad7f6e-f4b2-41d6-b2f2-481d8366bada


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.