AutoFull Launches M6 Ultra+ 2.0, Redefining Ergonomic Gaming with Integrated Shiatsu Massage and Climate Control

PARIS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoFull has announced the launch of its latest ergonomic gaming chair, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 , designed to improve comfort during extended sitting through integrated massage technology and an advanced climate control system.

AutoFull is widely used in professional e-sports settings and supported by leading players, including Counter-Strike 2 professional Nikola "NiKo" Kovac and e-sports figure Jian "Uzi" Zihao, who serve as official experience ambassadors. It is also an official partner of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2026.





The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 integrates a suite of ergonomic technologies aimed at enhancing user comfort during extended periods of use. Key features include a built-in Shiatsu massage system and a 6-way AdapTech dynamic lumbar support, both designed to deliver personalized support.

At the core of the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair is an 8D dual-core massage engine, engineered to deliver precise spinal support and recovery. The system uses high-torque biomimetic massage nodes capable of reaching up to 30mm into deep muscle tissue, a dedicated "Battle Mode" allows the massage mechanism to fully retract during gameplay, ensuring an uninterrupted and stable seating experience.





M6 Ultra+ 2.0 also incorporates active cooling and heating functions, enabling users to maintain comfort across a range of environments. Additional features such as a leg vibration massage system are intended to promote circulation and help reduce numbness during prolonged sitting.

AutoFull stated that the release reflects its continued focus on integrating advanced comfort technologies into gaming environments, with further product developments expected.

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 will be available at an early bird price of $769.99 from April 14 to April 27, 2026. The standard retail price will be $1,099.

For more information and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit AutoFull official website or the product page here .

About AutoFull

AutoFull is a gaming chair brand specializing in ergonomic seating solutions for e-sports and professional users. The company is known for its involvement in global e-sports events and collaborations with top-tier players. It aims to support long gaming and working sessions by combining design, functionality, and comfort. AutoFull continues to expand its presence in the competitive gaming industry through innovation and partnerships.

Company: AutoFull

Email: service@autofull.com

Website: https://www.Autofull.eu

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