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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 06:10 Uhr
55 Leser
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AutoFull Introduces M6 Ultra+ 2.0: The World's First Active Cooling & Heating Shiatsu Massage Gaming Chair

HAMBURG, Germany, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long hours of sitting for gaming or work has become the norm, extended periods of inactivity can lead to discomfort and even long-term health issues. AutoFull has introduced the M6 Ultra+ 2.0, the world's first gaming chair that combines active cooling and heating with an integrated Shiatsu massage system.

Designed for users who spend extended periods sitting, the chair aims to support comfort through a combination of temperature regulation, massage functionality and ergonomic adjustments.

AutoFull Introduces M6 Ultra+ 2.0

Advanced Features For Comfort And Support

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 introduces a range of advanced features designed to enhance comfort during prolonged sitting. Among its key innovations are a built-in Shiatsu massage system and a 6-way AdapTech dynamic lumbar support, both engineered to adapt to different seating positions and provide personalized ergonomic support.

In addition, the chair incorporates active cooling and heating functionality, enabling users to maintain a comfortable seating experience across varying temperatures and environments throughout the year.

To further support extended use, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 also features a leg vibration massage system designed to promote circulation and help reduce numbness during long sessions. The seat base incorporates a dual-motor high-frequency vibration system, delivering micro-oscillations intended to stimulate blood circulation. This function helps reduce numbness and pressure buildup during long sessions, supporting sustained comfort and mobility.

Expanding Presence In E-sports

AutoFull continues to strengthen its presence in the professional esports industry through strategic partnerships and endorsements, the company serves as the official partner of the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2026 global esports tournament. This collaboration underscores AutoFull's growing influence within top-tier competitive gaming environments.

The brand also collaborates with professional players. Among them are Nikola "NiKo" Kovac and Jian "Uzi" Zihao, who support the brand as an experienced ambassador.

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 will be available at an early bird price of $769.99 from April 14 to April 27, 2026. The regular price is set at $1099.

About AutoFull

AutoFull is a gaming chair brand specializing in ergonomic seating solutions for e-sports and professional users. The company is known for its involvement in global e-sports events and collaborations with top-tier players. It aims to support long gaming and working sessions by combining design, functionality, and comfort.

Company: AutoFull
Email: service@autofull.com
Website: https://www.Autofull.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe47a6b5-df6c-4bb3-a640-4289c9679932


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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