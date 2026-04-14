Akkodis Germany GmbH: Akkodis and STACKIT enter strategic partnership for sovereign cloud transformation in Germany

The partners combine sovereign cloud infrastructure with engineering and transformation expertise, closing a critical gap between infrastructure and productive application.



[Sindelfingen, April 14, 2026] - Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company and part of the Adecco Group, and STACKIT, the cloud provider of Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group, have entered into a strategic partnership to support companies and organizations in Germany in building sovereign cloud architectures for business-critical applications.

While many providers offer sovereign cloud infrastructures, organizations often face challenges when it comes to integrating these infrastructures securely, scalably, and in a regulatory-compliant manner into existing enterprise and production environments. This is precisely where the partnership between Akkodis and STACKIT comes into play. The collaboration combines STACKIT's cloud platform, fully operated in Germany, with Akkodis' transformation and engineering expertise - from architecture, migration and modernization to the operation of complex platform and application landscapes.

The result is an end-to-end transformation approach that does not treat sovereign infrastructure in isolation, but consistently integrates applications, platforms, and operating models.



Sovereign cloud for business-critical applications

STACKIT stands for independent, auditable cloud infrastructure operated in Germany and the EU. Akkodis complements this with comprehensive engineering and transformation expertise in complex enterprise and production environments. The joint approach goes beyond traditional cloud migration: its objective is to make digital sovereignty operationally usable - for business-critical applications, data, and processes.

To achieve this, the partners combine capabilities in the following areas:

Cloud and platform engineering

Migration and modernization of business-critical applications

Design of secure operating models for platforms, DevOps, and SecOps

Implementation of regulatory requirements in highly regulated industries

This results in a "sovereign-by-design" approach in which sovereignty, compliance, and operational security are embedded directly into the architecture of modern platforms.



Focus on regulated industries and critical infrastructures

The partnership is aimed particularly at industries with high requirements for data residency, governance, and regulatory traceability. These include, among others:

Manufacturing, automotive, and logistics with complex production and supply chains

The public sector and critical infrastructure operators

Healthcare and life sciences with sensitive data and strict regulatory requirements

Organizations in these sectors require cloud architectures that enable innovation while ensuring control, transparency, and regulatory security. The partnership provides a robust transformation framework - from analysis and migration to modernization and secure operations.



Engineering excellence meets sovereign cloud infrastructure

Through the collaboration, both companies' strengths complement each other: STACKIT provides sovereign cloud infrastructure "Made in Germany," while Akkodis supports organizations in designing, implementing, and operating complex platform and application landscapes.

The partnership is built on:

Sovereign infrastructure operated in Germany and the EU

Engineering expertise for complex enterprise and production environments

Experience in regulated industries and compliance requirements

End-to-end support across the entire cloud transformation lifecycle

Akkodis helps clients develop the right platform strategy for each application and operate it securely, efficiently, and future-proof - regardless of the cloud technology used.



Statements on the partnership

"With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for bringing sensitive and regulated applications securely, transparently, and performantly into the cloud. Together with STACKIT, we combine sovereign cloud infrastructure with our engineering and transformation expertise - an approach that is becoming increasingly important for many of our clients and holds particular relevance in the German market. With a clear focus on quality, reliability, and future readiness," says Thomas Klukas, CEO Akkodis Germany.

"With STACKIT, we are creating the technological foundation for sovereign innovation," says Bernd Wagner, CSO Schwarz Digits. "By working with Akkodis, we combine this infrastructure with deep engineering expertise. The result is a 'sovereign-by-design' approach that enables customers in regulated industries, in particular, to significantly accelerate their digital transformation."



Long-term vision of the partnership

The partnership is designed as a long-term collaboration. Akkodis will become the preferred delivery and transformation partner for STACKIT in selected target segments. At the same time, STACKIT will serve as a core building block for Akkodis in sovereign cloud architectures in regulated and data-sensitive use cases.

Together, the two companies are creating a foundation for sovereign cloud transformation in Germany and supporting organizations in balancing innovation, security, and regulatory requirements.



Media contacts

Meldina Kurti

Director, Business Partner Communications Germany, Akkodis

M. +4915174631537

E. presse@akkodis.com

Maria Sole Quaglio

External Communications Manager Germany, Akkodis

M. +4915174631929

E. presse@akkodis.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we combine technology and talent to deliver end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting to talent development and implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and tech consultants in over 30 countries with services that span Consulting, Talent, Solutions, and Academy. With a cross-sector view and strong delivery capabilities, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact.? akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter





About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering consulting solutions to power transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. ?The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).? https://www.adeccogroup.com/





About STACKIT

STACKIT is the cloud provider of the Schwarz Group. External partners and customers across Europe can also rely on its cloud services for their digital transformation-services the companies of the Schwarz Group have benefited from for years. On its path toward becoming the first European hyperscaler, STACKIT offers digital sovereignty that goes far beyond market standards, along with tailored approaches to the implementation and operation of cloud solutions. STACKIT currently operates four data centers, one of them in Austria, and is building a fifth in Lübbenau. Based in Neckarsulm in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, the team is paving the way for an independent, digitally leading Europe. As part of Schwarz Digits, STACKIT GmbH & Co. KG belongs to the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group.