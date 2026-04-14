



HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The new energy vehicle industry represents the core direction of the global automotive industry transformation and upgrading, and serves as a key lever for achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. Seres (9927.HK), as a leading luxury new energy vehicle enterprise in China, recently released its 2025 annual results. The data shows that in 2025, the Company achieved revenue of approximately RMB164.89 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.63%; net profit attributable to Shareholders of the listed company amounted to approximately RMB5.96 billion, realizing profitability for two consecutive years, delivering a remarkable performance amid the industry transformation wave.Substantial Growth in Sales, Active Dividend Distribution to Reward ShareholdersIn 2025, Seres achieved substantial growth in product sales, continuing to lead the premium new energy market. The Company's premium brand, AITO, recorded cumulative annual deliveries exceeding 420,000 units, representing a significant year-on-year increase , becoming the top-selling Chinese luxury automotive brand in the domestic market and further consolidating its market position in the luxury new energy segment.Among the brand's models, the AITO M9 delivered over 110,000 units for the full year. Leveraging its outstanding product strength and intelligent experience, it ranked as the sales champion in the RMB500,000+ luxury car market for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025). The AITO M8 delivered over 150,000 units for the full year and has consistently held the top sales position in the RMB400,000+ vehicle segment since its launch, becoming a benchmark model in the large luxury SUV market. The AITO M7 delivered over 110,000 units for the full year, and with its precise market positioning and high cost-effectiveness, continued to gain market favor. These robust sales figures highlight Seres' deep expertise and strong product competitiveness in the premium new energy sector, while also confirming the market's high recognition of its product strength.In 2025, Seres actively distributed dividends to reward its Shareholders, fulfilling its corporate responsibilities through concrete actions and sharing the fruits of development with its Shareholders. The Board of Directors proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of RMB0.8 per share (pre-tax), representing a total proposed cash dividend of approximately RMB1.9 billion. This reflects the Company's sound operational strength and high accountability to shareholders, and further strengthens investors' confidence in the Company's future development.Continuous Increase in R&D Investment to Consolidate Foundation for Long-Term DevelopmentIn terms of R&D and innovation, Seres Group is committed to driving high-quality corporate development through technological innovation. In 2025, the Company continuously increased its R&D investment. During the reporting period, R&D expenditure reached RMB12.51 billion, up 77.4% year-on-year. Both the intensity and growth rate of R&D investment maintained industry-leading levels, providing sufficient support for technological innovation.Meanwhile, Seres Group continued to expand its R&D team. As of the end of 2025, the number of R&D personnel reached 9,019, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.4%. The R&D team featured a younger and highly educated structure, injecting a steady stream of talent vitality for technological breakthroughs.As of the end of 2025, the Company's cumulative authorized patents reached 8,046, representing a significant increase from the previous year, covering core fields such as extended-range technology, intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Its core technological advantages continued to stand out, laying a solid foundation for product iteration and upgrading as well as the enhancement of market competitiveness.Overall, in 2025, against the backdrop of the industry's transformation from "scale expansion" to 'high-quality development', Seres Group achieved an all-round breakthrough with its well-established premium product matrix, leading technological innovation capabilities and sound operational strategies. Going forward, the Company will continue to uphold its original aspiration of technological innovation, increase investment in core technology R&D, continuously optimize its product matrix, and deeply cultivate the premium new energy vehicle market, so as to make greater contributions to the high-quality development of China's new energy vehicle industry and China's transition from a major automobile country to an automobile powerhouse.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.