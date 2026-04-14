A Look at the Highlights from Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair is set to open, showcasing innovation at scale. Spanning 520,000 sqm across 25,000+ booths and featuring around 12,000 exhibitors, the Phase encompasses five major categories and 19 sections, providing global buyers with a comprehensive view of China's latest manufacturing outcomes. From AI integration and green, low-carbon technologies to breakthroughs by both industry leaders and emerging innovators, Phase 1 is poised to serve as a global marketplace for the future of manufacturing.

1. Broader Horizons for Advanced Manufacturing

Anchored in the development trends of innovation, sustainability, and intelligence, Phase 1 is closely aligned with emerging growth drivers, next-generation industries, and evolving global sourcing demands. Building on popular exhibits of service robots, smart living, industrial automation, and new energy vehicles, Phase 1 of the Fair introduces four new dedicated zones: Smart Wearables, Display Technologies, Consumer Drones, and Agricultural Drones.

This expanded ecosystem transforms next-generation productivity into tangible, solution-ready outcomes, delivering richer, more efficient, and higher-value trade opportunities for buyers worldwide.

2. Global Focus on Smart Manufacturing

The exhibitor lineup reaches a new high, with more than 5,900 high-quality companies, including national high-tech enterprises, single champions, and specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises.

Top robotics firms from Shanghai and Shenzhen underscore China's leadership in AI-driven automation, while flagship smart-appliance brands unveil integrated intelligent terminal solutions. Leading display companies showcase advanced visual technologies, professional drone makers demonstrate deep vertical expertise, and high-end equipment manufacturers highlight China's strength in precision manufacturing. Together, they present a compelling portrait of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

3. AI-Powered Products Across Sectors

Advanced technologies come vividly to life across multiple categories.

In Electronics and Appliances, AI-driven interactive displays deliver pixel-level self-emission and ultra-fast response, while industrial quadruped robots feature 360-degree perception for extreme environments. Manufacturing highlights desktop laser cutting and engraving machines with automatic multi-material recognition, as well as agricultural drones with intelligent obstacle avoidance and terrain-adaptive flight. Vehicles and Two Wheels showcase high-efficiency, high-power wireless charging systems, while Lighting and Electrical exhibitors present AI-powered energy management platforms. Completing the lineup, Hardware displays include smart robotic lawn mowers with precision positioning and fully autonomous, boundary-free operation.

Together, these highlights underscore Phase 1's role as a gateway to the future of advanced manufacturing, where innovation, intelligence, and sustainability converge to support global trade.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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