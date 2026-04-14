Researchers in China found that PV plants in arid regions create a measurable cool island effect that varies strongly with season, location, and plant design, influencing surrounding vegetation in complex and spatially uneven ways. They showed that cooling intensity and distance differ widely across sites, are driven mainly by plant morphology,Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have investigated the photovoltaic plant-induced cool island effect (CIE) in arid regions and found that it significantly influences surrounding vegetation, with the direction and magnitude of its impact ...

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