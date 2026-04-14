Indian scientists have fabricated perovskite mini-modules with reduced graphene oxide interface engineering, achieving 16.6% efficiency and over 1,300 hours of stable operation. The graphene oxide layer improves film quality, reduces defects, enhances charge transport, and enables scalable fabrication, offering a promising route toward efficient and durable perovskite solar modules.Researchers at Prabhat Kumar College in India have fabricated mini perovksite solar modules with over 1,300 hours of operational stability. "We demonstrated a scalable interface engineering approach using reduced graphene ...

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