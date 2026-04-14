Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SME Climate Hub: Free tool helps small firms cut energy bills and go green in under an hour

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses can create a tailored plan to cut energy bills and reduce emissions in under an hour using a new free online tool launched today.

The SME Climate Hub, in partnership with Giki and supported by the UK Government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, has launched the Climate Action Planner to help firms take practical steps to lower costs and go green.

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up around 90% of businesses globally and account for about half of economic output, but many lack the time and resources to develop formal climate plans.

The Climate Action Planner is designed to change that, offering a simple, guided process that produces a customised action plan in around 60 minutes. What might previously have taken weeks - or required external consultants - can now be done in a single sitting.

Users answer a short set of questions about their business and receive a step-by-step roadmap, drawing on a database of more than 750 actions. The plan is tailored to their industry and business goals, rather than generic, one-size-fits-all advice.

Pamela Jouven, Director of the SME Climate Hub, said: "For many small business owners, climate action can feel complicated and expensive. This tool focuses on what is practical - helping businesses lower bills and take action straight away.

"This isn't just about going green - it's about staying competitive. By cutting energy waste and improving efficiency, small businesses can reduce costs, protect themselves from volatile energy prices and keep up with growing expectations from customers and supply chains."

Key Features of the Climate Action Planner:

  • Free to use for SMEs globally
  • Focus on reducing energy use and operating costs
  • Create a plan in under an hour
  • Tailored to business size and sector, with 750+ available actions

Jo Hand, Giki Co-founder, said: "We believe every SME should be able to build a climate action plan. For many, time and cost are barriers. That's why we're so excited to partner with SME Climate Hub to deliver the Climate Action Planner. Now SMEs can build their plan in 60 minutes, drawing on best.

The SME Climate Hub is led by the We Mean Business Coalition and Exponential Roadmap Initiative to support SMEs build resilience and accelerate decarbonisation.

Read the full release here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sme-climate-hub-free-tool-helps-small-firms-cut-energy-bills-and-go-green-in-under-an-hour-302738005.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.