BWA Group Plc - Aracari Gold Project - Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2026

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Aracari Gold Project - Update

BWA [AQUIS:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, notes the announcement yesterday morning by Oriole Resources PLC (" Oriole") of the maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE") for its MB01-N deposit, which, together with the MRE for its neighbouring MB01-S deposit, takes the total JORC Inferred Resource at its Mbe project (" Mbe") to 1.23 million ounces (" oz").

Oriole's Chief Executive Officer, Martin Rosser, commented:

"…any gold exploration project reporting a more than 1 million oz contained gold deposit is a major achievement and Mbe continues to build upon its status as not only Cameroon's leading gold project, with highly encouraging potential to become a significant open pit gold mine, but is also of a size that already bears favourable comparison with other major discoveries in Africa and the rest of the world."

The Aracari Project (" Aracari"), for which BWA has an Option and Earn-In Agreement to earn up to a 70% equity interest through expenditure of Euro 1.5 million, sits on a strike extending over 60 km in length and 1,268 square km in area from Oriole's Mbe licence. Significant gold sample results were found and reported by the Company on 21 January 2026 in Aracari's Bandjoukri Ouest licence area, which is adjacent to Mbe, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Proximity of the Oriole Resources - Mbe Mineral Resource Estimates to Aracari Gold Project - Bandjoukri Ouest AOI-01 (Area of Interest).

Jonathan Wearing, Chairman of BWA Group, commented:

" The delineation of a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate by Oriole at Mbe, now totalling over 1.2 million ounces, represents a significant validation of the broader mineralised system across this highly prospective district.

Importantly, Aracari's AOI-1 prospect lies within 4.5km of this resource. This proximity not only highlights the geological continuity between Mbe and Aracari, but also underscores the strategic value of our Option and Earn-In Agreement, which provides BWA with meaningful exposure to a rapidly emerging gold district in Cameroon."

For further information on the Company, please visit https://bwagroupplc.com/ or: