Stack BTC Plc - AlbR ATM Facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2026

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Stack BTC Plc (STAK)

AlbR ATM Facility up to £5 Million

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity trading facility (the "AlbR Trading Mechanism" or "ATM") with the Company's retained broker, AlbR Capital ("AlbR").

AlbR Trading Mechanism

The Company today announces that it has entered into an equity trading facility, or "ATM", sales agreement with AlbR pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion, from time to time, sell up to £5 million worth of shares. Any sales of shares would occur by means of ordinary brokers' transactions or block trades, with sales only being made on the AQSE exchange based on prevailing market prices.

The purpose of the ATM is to provide the Company with a flexible mechanism to issue new ordinary shares in the Company to meet growing investor demand and to raise capital to be utilised to commence the Company's M&A strategy, buy further Bitcoin to advance the Bitcoin treasury strategy and build a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses.

The key terms of the ATM facility are:

· Total facility: up to £5 million.

· Drawdowns entirely at the Company's discretion, at prices determined by the Company from time to time, in conjunction with its Corporate Broker, AlbR, and prevailing market trading levels.

· No obligation on the Company to utilise the facility.

AlbR shall undertake, on a reasonable endeavours basis, to facilitate the placing of new ordinary shares pursuant to the ATM (" New Securities"). The Company shall have the right to place New Securities, utilising the ATM, by giving notice to AlbR at any given time, at an issue price to be agreed upon by the Company and AlbR.

Upon completion of each sale of New Securities, AlbR shall remit to the Company the amount equal to the gross sale proceeds minus deduction of, inter alia, any costs of sale and commissions.

Following this announcement, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged at 87,384,000. The Company will make monthly block admission announcements relating to the admission of any New Securities being issued via the utilisation of the ATM, in line with its obligations under the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook.

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ .

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

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