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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:04
7,500 Euro
+0,67 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5008,05008:42
Dow Jones News
14.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
14-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, is pleased to 
announce the appointment of Investec Bank PLC as joint corporate broker to work alongside Deutsche Bank AG, London 
Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis), the Group's existing corporate broker, with immediate effect. 

Ends 

For further information, please contact:  

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.           
 
Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman        020 8996 2000 
 
Neil Smith, Finance Director         020 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager    020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 

Team Lewis                    
 
Justine Warren                020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 184 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,011 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 423794 
EQS News ID:  2307606 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2307606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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