DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 14-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Investec Bank PLC as joint corporate broker to work alongside Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis), the Group's existing corporate broker, with immediate effect. Ends For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Team Lewis Justine Warren 020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 184 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,011 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 423794 EQS News ID: 2307606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)