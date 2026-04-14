The Italian manufacturer has launched a compact range of propane air-to-water heat pumps for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water in residential and light commercial applications, offering up to 15.5 kW heating capacity, a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 5.18, and water temperatures up to 80 C.Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has expanded its residential heat pump portfolio with the launch of the Electa-PI series, a compact line of reversible air-to-water heat pumps using propane (R290) as its refrigerant. The new range is designed for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water ...

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