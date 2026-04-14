Airlines to Benefit from Streamlined Factory Installation on New Boeing Airplanes

SES, a leading space solutions company, today announced a milestone toward offerability for SES' multi-orbit antenna for installation by Boeing. This will allow airlines to receive new aircraft with the onboard network in place and connectivity service available immediately after delivery through a Boeing provided modification.

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SES, Boeing Reach Milestone Toward Line-Fit Offerability for Multi-Orbit Connectivity. Credit: Boeing

Through this collaboration, Boeing will install the SES in-cabin hardware network on production aircraft during factory production, the first key milestone toward offering its multi-orbit system as a fully line-fit connectivity solution across all Boeing commercial programs. As part of this solution, Boeing will install the complete in-cabin network and manage coordination of the external equipment installation. Initial offerability will be on the Boeing 737 followed by 787 airplanes.

"We are proud of our partnership with Boeing and this outstanding progress," said Mike DeMarco, president of Mobility at SES. "We are on track for full line-fit offerability, giving airlines a seamless path to select and install the multi-orbit electronically steered array (ESA) antenna solution during aircraft factory production."

"Our collaboration with SES reflects Boeing's commitment to delivering advanced, reliable connectivity to our airline customers," said Destry Lucas, Director Airplane Connectivity, at Boeing. "We are making strong progress bringing multi-orbit connectivity into the production environment, enabling a more streamlined installation approach and supporting scalable, line-fit capable solutions."

Designed to operate across both low-Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary (GEO) satellite constellations, SES' system enables global coverage, redundancy, and low-latency performance. The success of its multi-orbit ESA system, with 500 installations complete and 1,000 commitments in the pipeline, underscores confidence in SES' innovative approach to in-flight connectivity.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will" and "enables".

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as regulation by telecommunications and civil aviation authorities may increase our commercial aviation business costs; pursuit of external growth opportunities or contracts may not yield the expected benefits; and dependency of large customers and counterparty risk. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413668493/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Steven Lott

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com