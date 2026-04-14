Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Fully Funded 15,000 Metre Drill Program Targets Maiden Resource in 2026

Mobilization Underway for Largest Work Program in Project History

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce plans for a fully funded, multi-phase exploration program at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company is advancing preparations for its 2026 drill program anticipated to encompass up to 15,000 meters focused on first pass and follow-up drilling across the Star Main and four key exploration target areas including the Star North, Copper Creek, Star East, and Star West target locations (see Figure 1).

Figure 1-Drill Program Project Targets. Star Copper 2026

Crews are mobilizing onsite to begin prepping the camp for the largest work program in the history of the project. The entire program is fully funded through more than $12 million in flow-through financing.

Highlights

Drill pad construction commences at Star West, North, East, and Copper Creek locations to expedite drill installation and rapid relocation to meet logistics schedule and anticipated pace of operations.

3D IP and MT survey deployed to tighten geophysical modeling in preparation for testing all targets at depth.

Drill pad locations are being situated to test satellite targets to increase overall knowledge base and refine the advancement of a nested porphyry model.

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes, "With over $12 million in flow-through capital in place, we are fully funded to execute our planned objectives aimed at delivering a maiden resource estimate this year. The planned 3D IP and MT surveys will enhance our understanding of the system at depth and significantly aid in vectoring towards the core of the porphyry system. With a multi-target drill program of this proposed scale, we are aggressively positioning Star Copper as we head into 2026. We are excited to begin systematically drilling across this intriguing range of high value prospects offering strong potential to host Star Main-style mineralization.

Drilling will initially be focused on the Copper Creek target to follow up on last year's highly promising results from drill hole CC-25-001 which returned 57.0m of 0.614% CuEq within 111.0m of 0.348% CuEq (see Company news March 24, 2026).

The target at the Copper Creek location is a series of IP chargeability highs with elevated coincident copper and gold in soil anomalies. The 2025 drill program focused on the confirmation of an historic mineralized zone first discovered in the 1970's. The 2026 focus will be to vector in on the source of that mineralization with follow up drilling early in the season.

As the team mobilizes and expands drill preparations and related planning, the Company aims to systematically drill additional targets to refine the overall property-wide geologic model and further test known chargeability and soil anomalies.

The Star East location is an untested target 500m east of Star Main with a 1000m x 1000m coincidental chargeability and soil anomaly which appears analogous to Star Main, ensuring it inclusion as a priority target for further exploration.

At the Star North location, which saw its inaugural drill hole in 2025, is another look alike target to Star Main which is located approximately 1.5km to the northeast. Extensive soil and rock sampling, mapping and geophysics provide the Star Copper exploration team a growing sense of opportunity, especially as slightly north is a new emerging target which showed elevated copper in soils and is scheduled to be tested early in the 2026 season.

Program Highlights

2026 Drill program designed to test scale

Up to 15,000 metres of drilling

Targets: Star North, Copper Creek, Star East, Star West

3D IP and MT surveys for deeper targeting

Fully funded with $12M+ flow-through

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com, watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-fully-funded-15-000-metre-drill-program-targets-maiden-resource-in-20-1157341