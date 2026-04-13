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WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 16:12
99,70 Euro
-1,29 % -1,30
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,70102,1010:01
99,65102,1010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for March 2026

PANAMA CITY, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for March 2026:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)March
2026		March
2025		% Change
ASM (mm) (1)3,025.7 2,636.7 14.8-
RPM (mm) (2)2,623.5 2,274.6 15.3-
Load Factor (3)86.7- 86.3- 0.4p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized

For March 2026, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 14.8%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 15.3% compared to 2025. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.7%, 0.4 percentage points higher than in March 2025.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com-

CPA-G

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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