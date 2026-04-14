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WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 21:41
11,180 Euro
-0,71 % -0,080
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,25011,27010:27
11,25011,27010:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
46 Leser
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TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract

OSLO, Norway (14 April 2026) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe. The Ramform Vanguard is scheduled to commence data acquisition in the second half of July, and the contract has a duration of approximately 1.5 months.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to have secured our third offshore wind site characterization contract for the European summer season this year. With additional tenders in the market, there is potential to extend this year's campaign into the fourth quarter. Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a strong and proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market."

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Business Intelligence
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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