Ransomware attacks encrypt or lock critical PV system data and control platforms, preventing operators from accessing or managing their assets until a ransom is paid. These attacks can disrupt operations, reduce energy production, and create safety risks, making robust backups, segmentation, and incident response essential for resilience.Ransomware cyberattacks are a major category of cyber threats targeting digital and cyber-physical systems that depend on data availability and system integrity. In PV environments, where continuous monitoring and control are required, ransomware can severely ...

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