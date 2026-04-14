Reliance Industries Ltd has become the first company to secure the inclusion of heterojunction solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) published by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. India Reliance Industries Ltd has become the first company to secure inclusion of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) issued by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), marking a milestone for the country's solar manufacturing sector. The listed cell manufacturing capacity is 1,238 MW per year, covering 210 mm ...

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