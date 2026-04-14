Meeting Owl 5 Pro is purposefully built for IT leaders with wireless and wired connectivity, integrated ports to support additional functionality, and availability via VAR channel partners

Owl Labs, the leader in 360-degree AI-powered video conferencing and hybrid collaboration technology, today announced that its latest device, the Meeting Owl 5 Pro, has achieved Microsoft Teams certification. Flexibility is fundamental to the Meeting Owl 5 Pro's design, enabling it to support virtually any room setup, including certified peripheral and full room systems with an approved partner solution. With this milestone, the Meeting Owl 5 Pro joins the Meeting Owl 4+, Meeting Owl 3 and Owl Bar as peripherals that are certified for Microsoft Teams. Together, these devices round out an Owl Labs lineup that gives hybrid teams the best experience across every room, every meeting, and every device.

The Teams certification affirms that the Meeting Owl 5 Pro meets the highest standards demanded by IT leaders, ensuring optimal functionality within enterprise environments. It further solidifies Owl Labs' position as a trusted partner to over 275,000 organisations, including 92 Fortune 100 companies.

"The Meeting Owl 5 Pro sets a new bar for centre-of-the-table enterprise-grade performance, and achieving Microsoft Teams certification is a reflection of that," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "Enterprise IT buyers need solutions that deploy easily, perform consistently, and integrate without friction into their existing infrastructure, which is exactly what Meeting Owl 5 Pro delivers. This certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our customers and signals that Owl Labs is a long-term partner built for the future of work."

On average, UK employees lose about seven minutes getting hybrid meetings started. Across thousands of meetings, these lost minutes quickly add up to days of wasted productivity, often caused by compatibility issues, unreliable hardware, and systems that were not built to work together. Owl Labs solves this with certified conferencing solutions that replace rigid, hard-to-manage systems with flexible alternatives that ensure every participant has an equally engaging experience. The result is less time troubleshooting and more time collaborating.

In addition to the complete portfolio now being certified, the Owl Labs ecosystem will see further improvements in May with the Software 6.8 release. This update introduces a significant set of AI and usability enhancements across the Owl Labs product line, including:

Wired Owl Connect: Enables wired configuration support for Meeting Owl 4+, Meeting Owl 4+ and Owl Bar, Meeting Owl 5 Pro

Enables wired configuration support for Meeting Owl 4+, Meeting Owl 4+ and Owl Bar, Meeting Owl 5 Pro Auto Ignore Zone: Allows users to define areas of the room the camera will automatically exclude, available on Meeting Owl 4+ and Meeting Owl 5 Pro

Allows users to define areas of the room the camera will automatically exclude, available on Meeting Owl 4+ and Meeting Owl 5 Pro Speaker Boost: Audio setting option to increase in-room speaker volume by 6 decibels on Meeting Owl 3, Meeting Owl 4+, Owl Bar, and Meeting Owl 5 Pro

Audio setting option to increase in-room speaker volume by 6 decibels on Meeting Owl 3, Meeting Owl 4+, Owl Bar, and Meeting Owl 5 Pro Pano Customisation: Provides users with greater control over panoramic view settings across all Owl devices

Provides users with greater control over panoramic view settings across all Owl devices Grid Mode for front centre pairs: Creates up to 8 panels to show more meeting participants at a time for the Meeting Owl 3 and Meeting Owl 4+ when paired with the Owl Bar

Creates up to 8 panels to show more meeting participants at a time for the Meeting Owl 3 and Meeting Owl 4+ when paired with the Owl Bar Owl Bar Listening Behaviour: Automatically switches to a full-room view after extended in-room listening for the Owl Bar solo or paired with the Meeting Owl 3 and Meeting Owl 4+

With a fully certified hardware ecosystem and a robust software roadmap, Owl Labs' is furthering its mission to make hybrid meetings more inclusive. To purchase Owl Labs products, find your local reseller or contact sales@owllabs.com.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organisations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit owllabs.co.uk.

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