KraneShares Introduces Options on KWEB UCITS through Eurex, Enhancing Flexibility for Its Flagship China ETF

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced that, as of 30/Mar/2026, options on the USD Share Class of KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (ticker: KWEB LN, ISIN IE00BFXR7892) are now available for trading on Eurex, Europe's leading derivatives exchange. The introduction of KWEB UCITS options in Europe is intended to provide investors with additional tools that may be used to manage risk and/or seek to generate income in connection with exposure to China's dynamic internet sector.

As one of the most widely recognized ETFs offering exposure to Chinese internet companies, KWEB tracks an index of leading China-based firms primarily engaged in internet and internet-related services. KWEB provides exposure to companies operating across key segments of China's digital economy, including AI, E-Commerce, online media, cloud computing, and fintech. Its holdings include some of China's most influential technology platforms, which are central to the country's ongoing digital transformation and consumption growth.

The launch of KWEB exchange-listed options in Europe follows the introduction of exchange-listed options on KWEB US in the United States, where options trading activity has developed over time. Bringing KWEB options to Eurex makes such instruments available to European investors, who may use them for hedging or other investment strategies, subject to associated risks.

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at KraneShares, said: "The launch of KWEB LN options on Eurex marks an important step in expanding access for European investors to China's internet sector. Following the availability of KWEB options in the U.S., we are pleased to bring similar capabilities to Europe."

The addition of KWEB UCITS options further strengthens KraneShares' commitment to providing innovative, investor-focused solutions that enhance access to global growth opportunities.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to some of the world's most powerful growth themes. From China's dynamic capital markets to emerging technologies, alternatives, carbon, covered calls and fixed income, we aim to help investors position portfolios for the future. By combining innovative products, deep expertise, and trusted global partnerships, KraneShares helps investors capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy. Together, we focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and innovative solutions. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

For standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here. Holdings are subject to change.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of capital. Options are complex financial instruments and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of investments linked to China may be subject to additional risks, including regulatory, political, and market risks.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS, the KIID, and the PRIIPS before making any final investment decision.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com