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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 09:22 Uhr
112 Leser
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VeydooMax Previews X6 at Bangkok Motor Show, Extending the Ride Series to Adventure Riders Worldwide

VeydooMax Brand Look:

BANGKOK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor lifestyle brand VeydooMax has previewed the upcoming X6, a new product from its VeydooMax Ride series, following its appearance at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Expected to launch in July 2026, the teaser is intended not only to support regional visibility, but also to introduce the next step in the Ride series to adventure riders worldwide.

VeydooMax describes itself as a broader outdoor brand rather than a motorcycle-only accessories label. Within that positioning, the Ride series focuses on riding products shaped by real-world use, including commuting, touring, group rides, and longer outdoor journeys.

According to VeydooMax, the X6 will carry forward the brand's "Smarter Ride, Tougher Build" philosophy while delivering further refinements in the areas riders care about most. The new model is being developed around clearer outdoor visibility, smoother smart connectivity, more practical ride-recording capabilities, and rider-assistance functions that feel genuinely relevant in real-world situations. For daily commuters, the X6 is designed to offer a cleaner and more stable cockpit experience; for riders who value touring and group travel, it is also being built to better support navigation, communication, ride capture, and greater confidence on the road.

Compared with the previous generation, the direction of the X6 is not simply to add more functions, but to make those functions work together more naturally. It is being developed as a more integrated experience, bringing display, connectivity, imaging, alerts, and remote capabilities into a more unified rider interface. The goal is to reduce distraction, improve access to key information, and provide greater support in situations such as parking, remote check-ins, and unexpected events.

VeydooMax said more details about the X6 will be announced closer to launch.

Showcasing Ride System and AI Safety Assistance in Bangkok

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax is an outdoor lifestyle brand focused on exploration, mobility, and user-oriented connections between people, technology, and gear. Its VeydooMax Ride series is dedicated to riding-focused products for users who value everyday riding, long-distance travel, and outdoor adventure.

Media Contact
Mik
Integrated Marketing Manager
marketing@veydoomax.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51e848ae-e740-48f5-8f96-46d086291559
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a98ec53c-5d27-40b3-9b76-ec28f83c5ed5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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