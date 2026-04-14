Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 14-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 15.00% Notes due 14/04/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and KZT50,000,000 each) debt-like XS3344453488 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067308382 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 4.800% Notes due 08/04/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3338487674 -- securities 4.800% Notes due 08/04/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US74738PCQ90 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by NAURA Technology Group Securitised GB00BTDGS819 -- Co., Ltd. due 14/10/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3298855340 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3298854376 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Heathrow Funding Limited Sub-Class A-64 4.645% Bonds due 14/04/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like CA42246QAL29 -- including CAD399,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423789 EQS News ID: 2307450 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)