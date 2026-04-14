Bioz, Inc.: Miltenyi Biotec's Antibodies Division Leverages Bioz Badges to Deliver Powerful Publication Visibility

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a data-centric product validation platform for scientific research, announces the integration of Bioz Badges and the Bioz Shield across Miltenyi Biotec's antibodies division. Through this advanced implementation, Miltenyi Biotec is reinforcing its commitment to scientific transparency, data-driven validation, and a best-in-class researcher experience.

Miltenyi Biotec's antibodies division, recognized globally for its high-quality recombinant antibodies and immunological reagents, maintains a broad and extensively cited portfolio, with more than 51,000 citations across peer-reviewed publications. The division has deployed fully customized Bioz Pro Badges aligned with its brand identity and extensive antibody portfolio. In parallel, it has adopted the Bioz Shield, a prominent visual marker signaling that its products are validated by peer-reviewed, publication-backed data. Together, these tools create an immediate, evidence-based trust signal at every stage of the customer's digital journey.

"In scientific research, credibility must be instantly recognizable and backed by data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "The implementation within Miltenyi Biotec's antibodies division is one of the most seamless and sophisticated integrations we have seen. Bioz Pro Badges coupled with the Bioz Shield work in harmony to clearly communicate validated product usage, and this is a perfectly executed integration of publication-driven technology into a supplier's digital infrastructure."

Powered by Bioz's proprietary data-structuring infrastructure, which continuously analyzes tens of millions of peer-reviewed publications and related scientific documents, the Pro Badges embedded on antibody product webpages provide researchers with direct access to validated use cases, contextual publication excerpts, and interactive features. The customized badge experience enables users not only to review citation data, but to actively explore the underlying research and gain deeper insight into real-world antibody applications.

Miltenyi Biotec's antibodies division has observed strong engagement within Bioz Badges, with a high volume of users reading associated articles and actively navigating through publication images and content. This sustained interaction reflects both the quality of the underlying scientific data and the thoughtful integration of Bioz tools within the company's website.

"The integration of Bioz Pro Badges has elevated how we present scientific validation online across our antibodies portfolio," said Annika Ridzal of Miltenyi Biotec. "Researchers are not only seeing that our products are cited; they are actively exploring the supporting publications. We are seeing meaningful engagement, with users reading articles and interacting with Badge features, which reinforce trust and provide tangible proof of real-world usage."

The Bioz Shield further amplifies this impact by serving as a visible, standardized indicator of literature-backed credibility. Displayed prominently across the antibody webpages, the Bioz Shield offers researchers an immediate signal that the reagents they are evaluating are supported by measurable scientific evidence, rather than marketing claims alone.

"The Bioz Shield makes objective validation visible from the very first touchpoint," added Dr. Lachmi. "Combined with the depth and interactivity of Bioz Pro Badges, it sets a higher standard for how scientific credibility is communicated online."

This collaboration highlights Miltenyi Biotec's ongoing investment in digital excellence and evidence-driven communication. By embedding data-driven publication validation directly into its digital ecosystem, the company is strengthening transparency, enhancing user engagement, and ensuring that evidence-backed credibility remains central to the researcher experience, further solidifying its position as a leading global force in advancing scientific discovery.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Miltenyi Biotec

Miltenyi Biotec is a global leader innovating technologies and services for patient-specific cell and gene therapies, turning scientific discoveries into practical treatments for personalized medicine. Having pioneered a groundbreaking method of cell separation, Miltenyi Biotec continues to set industry standards today. With over 35 years of expertise, it supports customers in biomedical discoveries, translating them into clinical applications to enable access to new therapies for patients. Miltenyi Biotec focuses on providing integrated, advanced solutions to address complex challenges in the treatment of cancers, autoimmune diseases, and inherited disorders. Through its Miltenyi Bioindustry division, it provides expert guidance to therapy developers, helping them efficiently and cost-effectively navigate the path from process development to commercialization. Miltenyi Biotec is headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach and has a global team of 5,000 employees across 24 countries. Go to www.miltenyibiotec.com or follow Miltenyi Biotec on LinkedIn and X to get the latest updates.

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SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/miltenyi-biotecs-antibodies-division-leverages-bioz-badges-to-deliver-1155015