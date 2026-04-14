The new provisions published by the country's energy regulator are aimed to adjust the technical and administrative criteria for distributed generation, particularly with regard to energy storage, installed capacity limits, and interconnection procedures. Mexico Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has opened a consultation on proposed changes to the provisions for distributed generation, redefining key elements of the current regulatory framework. The draft introduces technical and operational changes affecting both photovoltaic systems and hybrid configurations with storage. One of ...

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