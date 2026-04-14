Integrating Verified Global Tax Content from IBFD with Company-Specific Data to Deliver Actionable Research and Analysis in Over 220 Jurisdictions

Tax Systems, the global tax and accounting software provider, has today announced the availability of a groundbreaking AI Assistant to help multinational organisations streamline cross-border tax research and analysis. By integrating company-specific data with verified international tax content provided in partnership with the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), the solution enables tax teams to generate more relevant, context-aware insights and support business decision-making more efficiently.

Developed by Loctax, a Tax Systems company, the AI Assistant enables users to ask tax questions relating to more than 220 jurisdictions and multiple tax domains, generating outputs directly relevant to their business structure, rather than relying on generalised answers that do not reflect their needs.

Tax professionals can carry out a range of tasks, including drafting and reviewing tax memos, analysing contracts and documents, exploring structuring scenarios and validating existing advice, all within a single platform. This enables them to respond more quickly to business requirements, making better use of their existing expertise, without increasing headcount.

Users also benefit from measurable efficiency gains across tax teams, reducing the time required to research rules across multiple jurisdictions. This includes significant time savings across tax research and analysis, with up to five hours per user, per week freed for higher-value activities and up to 80% time savings on memo preparation.

"Tax teams have traditionally been constrained by the time required to carry out detailed research and validate their findings before they can support the business," said Stevi Frooninckx, CEO and founder of Loctax, a Tax Systems company. "The AI Assistant changes this dynamic by enabling teams to move more quickly from analysis to action. Rather than just supporting research, it serves as a gateway for conducting cross-border tax analysis much more efficiently, acting as a tax technical sparring partner for each member of the team."

Backed by the World's Leading International Tax Knowledge Platform

The AI Assistant draws on verified legislative content from the IBFD, a non-profit organisation with almost 90 years of expertise and more than 1,000 researchers and authors it is widely regarded as the gold standard for international tax knowledge. This is the first solution to integrate IBFD's content across all tax domains with company-specific organisational data to give that all important context.

"The combination of IBFD's verified international tax content and an organisation's unique data is what makes this tool so powerful," said Russell Gammon, Chief Innovation Officer, Tax Systems. "Other tools can answer a tax question, but the AI assistant understands each business and its specific circumstances, which means the insights it delivers are directly relevant and immediately usable. As such, it represents a significant step forward for in-house tax teams and advisors alike."

The AI Assistant incorporates role-based access controls and is designed to ensure that sensitive data remains protected. Customer data is not used to train AI models, supporting secure use of organisational information within the platform.

"This launch reinforces our position as an AI-first technology company," said Bruce Martin, CEO of Tax Systems. "By combining company-specific data with trusted global tax content, the AI Assistant enables teams to generate more relevant insights, move faster, and make better-informed decisions. This approach underpins our continued focus on delivering intelligent solutions that address the real challenges faced by tax professionals and make a tangible difference for our customers."

The AI Assistant is available immediately to organisations across the globe. To learn more or to sign up for a free trial, visit: www.loctax.com

About Tax Systems

Tax Systems, a Providence Equity Partners ("Providence") backed business, is a global multi-tax compliance SaaS provider, with market-leading solutions across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the UAE. Its solutions digitise tax processes and revolutionise compliance operations, enabling tax professionals to create better opportunities and generate valuable insights from their tax function while also mitigating risk. Translating complex, ever-changing tax legislation into intuitive solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Tax Systems has over 30 years' experience and works with over 42% of the FTSE 100 and 80% of the top advisory firms in the UK and Ireland, where more than 30,000 tax professionals are trained to use their solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

About Loctax

Loctax was acquired by Tax Systems in 2025, and is the first AI Tax Control Centre for global tax operations. It gives in-house finance and tax teams one place to manage global tax obligations, monitor KPIs and orchestrate collaboration in an autonomous and secure platform that helps teams stay ahead of surprises. With Loctax, teams centrally manage workflows with clear roles and responsibilities. Legal, tax and financial data is captured and stored, leaving a guaranteed audit trail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414497005/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Touchdown PR

taxsystems@touchdownpr.com