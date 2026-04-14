New office in London's financial district brings Fivetran closer to enterprise customers and partners building AI-ready data foundations, supporting the shift toward Open Data Infrastructure

Fivetran, the data foundation for AI, today announced the opening of its new London office, expanding its presence in one of the world's most important hubs for financial services, technology, and enterprise innovation.

Located at Marlow House, 1A Lloyd's Avenue in the City of London, the new office places Fivetran at the center of a dense ecosystem of global enterprises, cloud providers, and technology partners. Its proximity supports more direct collaboration as organizations are rapidly rethinking how data is accessed, governed, and operationalized for AI.

The new office is designed to support the company's growing London team, with space to accommodate more than 45 employees today and flexibility to expand as hiring continues in the region. The layout includes a mix of collaboration areas, focus spaces, meeting rooms, and hybrid work environments tailored for a scaling team. Fivetran employees will begin moving into the new London office throughout April.

Fivetran's London office will serve as a key hub for the company's regional operations, supporting teams across go-to-market, customer success, and engineering. Its location near many of Fivetran's customers and partners is expected to accelerate collaboration and strengthen the company's role in helping enterprises modernize their data infrastructure for the AI era.

Fivetran works with leading organizations across the United Kingdom, including London Stock Exchange, Virgin Media O2 Business, Betfred, RVU Limited, LGT Wealth Management, and Public Power Corporation, supporting AI data-driven operations across telecommunications, financial services, energy, and digital platforms.

"This is about being closer to our customers at a moment when the role of data infrastructure has fundamentally changed," said Simon Quinton, general manager for EMEA at Fivetran. "As AI moves into production, companies need infrastructure they can trust, and that's driving a shift toward Open Data Infrastructure. Expanding our presence in London allows us to partner more closely with the organizations building that future."

The expansion comes as companies move from AI experimentation into production, where fragmented, unreliable data has become a primary constraint. In response, enterprises are shifting toward Open Data Infrastructure architectures built on open standards that give organizations control over how their data is accessed, shared, and used across tools, platforms, and AI agents. Fivetran plays a central role in enabling Open Data Infrastructure by delivering reliable, automated data movement, data lake management, and transformations at scale.

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the data foundation for AI. The Fivetran platform moves, manages, and transforms data from every system a business runs on into a secure, reliable foundation engineered to evolve, with the flexibility to work across clouds, engines, and tools. With Fivetran, analytics, operations, and AI run on data you trust and control. Leading organizations like LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and OpenAI rely on Fivetran to turn data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at Fivetran.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Matias Cavallin

323-715-0020

matias.cavallin@fivetran.com