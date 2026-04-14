MOVA Unveils Industry-First Large-Capacity Integrated Water Tank System on M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA, a global premium AI smart living leader, today announced its participation at Interclean Amsterdam (ICA) 2026 in Amsterdam, unveiling four new commercial cleaning products-headlined by the M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot, a robotic floor cleaner featuring an industry-first large-capacity integrated water tank system.

M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot - Setting a New Benchmark in Commercial Floor Care

The M3 sets a new benchmark in commercial cleaning with its front-sweep rear-scrub dry-wet separation system, enabling one-pass simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing for superior floor cleaning performance. Resistant to water and dust, the M3 ensures clean operation without abnormalities; its battery-powered, maintenance-free design reduces downtime and service costs across hotels, office buildings, and hospitals. The M3 also features a dual-engine scrubbing and vacuuming system that automatically switches cleaning modes across mixed-floor scenarios such as carpet, tile, and marble-no manual reconfiguration needed. Equipped with multimodal 3D panoramic perception (LiDAR, 3D camera, infrared, and ultrasonic), the M3 enables autonomous elevator riding and gate passage for cross-floor operation. Alongside the M3, MOVA will showcase the M3 Pro (3D LiDAR version for complex environments like supermarkets and factories).

At its core, the industry's first large-capacity integrated water tank system requires no complicated water pipeline modification-plug in water and start using it immediately. This plug-and-play workstation supports uninterrupted overnight cleaning and adapts to various venue layouts, enhancing automated cleaning efficiency and enabling consistent, high-productivity operation.





(MOVA M3)

Full Product Lineup Making Debut at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

To address the diverse needs of complex scenarios, MOVA has expanded its product portfolio: the DP35/16 small hand-push scrubber with a 180° rotating brush head for narrow spaces and up to 2 hours of runtime; and the DP86/130 silent scrubber featuring ultra-quiet operation (=60 dB), air-water separation technology, and a hypochlorous acid disinfection system with a 99.9% sterilization rate-ideal for hospitals, schools, and concert halls.





(DP86/130)

Live Demonstrations at Booth Hall 8, 08.330





Visit MOVA for live demonstrations featuring obstacle avoidance tests with items like bottles and fruits to verify intelligent recognition and navigation; cleaning performance demos on wood flooring and carpet; and auto-recharging & water docking-the robot automatically returns to the workstation after cleaning to recharge and refill.

Media Contact

Yin Wu

wuyin@mova-tech.com

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