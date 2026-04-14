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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Vaimo launches Vaimo Nexus: A smarter frontend for composable commerce

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo has launched Vaimo Nexus, a frontend orchestration platform that reduces the complexity and cost of composable commerce.

Nexus sits between frontend and backend systems, giving businesses the flexibility of a composable architecture without large-scale rebuilds or prohibitive overhead. It's built on a three-layer model, with connectors for platforms like commercetools, Adobe Commerce, Contentful, and Sanity; an orchestration layer that aggregates data across systems; and a performance-optimized frontend layer.

"Businesses want the flexibility of composable, but not the overhead," says David Holender, CEO at Vaimo. "Nexus simplifies that journey and makes it more cost-effective, while being pre-built for the shift toward agentic commerce."

As AI increasingly shapes how customers discover and buy, Nexus is designed to support both traditional and AI-driven experiences through the same architecture, with no separate builds required.

Vaimo Nexus is available as part of the Vaimo Accelerator program. Read more about Vaimo Nexus on our website.

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is a global digital commerce and experience expert, helping brands, retailers, and manufacturers grow through strategy, design, and technology.

Contact
Ella Molin
Head of Marketing
ella.molin@vaimo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vaimo/r/vaimo-launches-vaimo-nexus--a-smarter-frontend-for-composable-commerce,c4334476

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10890/4334476/4035793.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/vaimo/i/nexus-social-image-horizontal,c3528020

Nexus social image horizontal

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaimo-launches-vaimo-nexus-a-smarter-frontend-for-composable-commerce-302741492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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