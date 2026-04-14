Air India Selects Hughes to Transform In-Flight Connectivity on Airbus and Boeing Aircraft

Single connectivity platform across Airbus A350-1000, Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 777-300ER enables Air India with multi-orbit connectivity to propel growth, flexibility, and market leadership

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that Air India has selected the Hughes In-Flight connectivity solution to deliver a consistent Wi-Fi experience using a common connectivity platform across its mixed widebody fleet. Hughes will leverage Airbus HBCplus for A350-1000 aircraft and the RAVE Aerospace solution for Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The current selection applies to an initial tranche of existing and new widebody aircraft in the Air India fleet.





"Always-on broadband Internet connectivity is a fundamental expectation of today's digitally savvy consumers. Our strategic vision is to provide connectivity with home-broadband like bandwidth and latency on Air India's international and domestic flights so that connecting from our flights feels the same as connecting from home", said Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Air India.

He added: "In this journey, we are pleased to partner with Hughes as their global launch customer to offer an in-flight connectivity service that takes into account the existing regulatory considerations and satellite coverage capabilities along the global flight paths of our wide body aircraft, with a roadmap to seamlessly upgrade to home-broadband levels within the next two years."

"At Hughes, we are committed to advancing in-flight connectivity that empowers airlines like Air India, a leader in digital capabilities in the airline industry, to deliver seamless digital experiences for their passengers," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President at Hughes Network Systems. "Our innovative platform not only enhances passenger experience but also drives operational excellence, positioning Air India to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Hughes In-Flight Connectivity delivers committed performance and flexible business models designed to scale as passenger usage patterns evolve. With global coverage and multi-orbit connectivity, Air India can standardize plans, pricing, entitlements, and promotions while still tailoring offers by route, cabin, or customer segment. This approach supports a consistent customer journey as onboard connectivity becomes a core part of the airline's brand and loyalty strategy.

"Hughes is honored to partner with Air India as the airline modernizes connectivity across its widebody fleet," said Reza Rasoulian, SVP and GM of the Aviation Business Unit at Hughes. "With Hughes In-Flight Connectivity, Air India can deliver a consistent, connected onboard digital experience across both Airbus and Boeing aircraft. This common solution allows Air India to harmonize their passenger experience, operational tools, deploy digital services faster across their fleet, and has a roadmap pole-to-pole, low-latency LEO connectivity with minimal aircraft modifications."

Beyond passenger connectivity, the solution will improve operational efficiency by enabling aircraft monitoring, crew applications, payment validation, and flight-deck services. Air India's deployment uses the Hughes JUPITER Ka-band fabric and preserves a consistent onboard experience and common operational toolset across both Airbus and Boeing aircraft. This solution from Hughes has roadmap to low latency LEO capability.

For more information about Hughes In-Flight connectivity solutions, visit www.hughes.com/inflight

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), provides broadband equipment and services, managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking, and end-to-end network operations for consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet, connects people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER System powers internet access worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have enabled in-flight video and broadband on thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its portfolio of wired and wireless solutions, including 4G/LTE, 5G, GEO and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

©2026 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and Hughesnet are registered trademarks, and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7db11cd-77b1-461b-bac1-3edb44e543f5