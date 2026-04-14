Web3 Foundation: Web3 Summit Returns to Berlin to Champion Digital Freedom

The Web3 Foundation's flagship event will bring builders, artists, researchers and founders to Berlin on 18 and 19 June 2026 for a programme focused on privacy, self-sovereignty and usable decentralised technology.

BERLIN, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web3 Summit will return to Funkhaus Berlin on 18 and 19 June 2026, bringing together the people building a different kind of internet: one where users, not platforms, hold the power. Organised by the Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation, the Summit will convene builders, artists, researchers, founders and thinkers to explore how privacy, participation and real control can move from principle to practice.

At a moment when public concern over centralised digital infrastructure, platform power and the erosion of privacy continues to grow, the Web3 Summit 2026 will argue that alternatives are no longer theoretical. Across two days in Berlin, the event will spotlight practical technologies and ideas that give people greater control over their data, identity and digital lives.

This year's edition has been designed as something more immersive than a conventional conference. Across two days in Berlin, participants will move between talks, workshops, unconference sessions, live activations and open collaboration spaces intended to push Web3 beyond slogans and into experience. As part of Berlin Blockchain Week, the Summit will reflect Web3 values in form as well as content: openness, experimentation, contribution and user agency.

Thomas Fecker Boxler, Managing Director of the Web3 Foundation said: "Web3, at its best, is about protecting individual freedom in digital life. The Summit brings together the people committed to building that - choosing privacy over surveillance, participation over extraction, and agency over dependency - turning those principles into practice."

The Summit will be organised around three concepts: privacy as a basic condition of digital life; self-sovereignty as meaningful control over identity, assets and data; and usability as the bridge between decentralised ideals and everyday adoption. That reflects the Web3 Foundation's mission to nurture cutting-edge applications for decentralised web software protocols and help build an internet where users control their own data, identity and destiny.

Held at Berlin's iconic Funkhaus at a time when digital life is increasingly shaped by centralised infrastructure, opaque platforms and extractive business models, the Summit will make the case for another path: systems that give users meaningful control over identity, data and value, and that are built for agency rather than dependency. The event will not simply talk about alternatives, but let people test, challenge and experience them first hand.

Full programme details and tickets are available at the event website.

About the Web3 Summit: The Web3 Summit is a community-driven gathering for people advocating for a more open, decentralised and user-controlled internet. It brings together developers, researchers, founders and creators to share ideas, test new approaches and advance practical Web3 technologies. The Web3 Summit 2026 will take place at Funkhaus Berlin on 18 and 19 June 2026.

About the Web3.0 Technologies Foundation: The Foundation's mission is to nurture cutting-edge applications for decentralised web software protocols and help deliver a fairer internet where users control their own data, identity and destiny.

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