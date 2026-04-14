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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 10:58 Uhr
89 Leser
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Aria Manufacturing Limited: Aria Manufacturing: 1 Million Parts Milestone & Expanded Sheet Metal and Injection Molding Capabilities

Company marks 12+ years of on-demand manufacturing with expanded capabilities and new online ordering tools for global customers

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aria Manufacturing Limited, a full-service on-demand manufacturing partner serving clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, today announced it has crossed the milestone of one million parts manufactured since its founding, alongside expanded injection molding and sheet metal fabrication capacity accessible at app.madearia.com.

The milestone reflects over a decade of precision manufacturing for product teams ranging from hardware startups to Fortune 500 companies. Aria serves 300+ organizations across aerospace, medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial automation.

"Every one of those million parts represents an engineer who trusted us with their product vision," said Lance, CEO of Aria Manufacturing. "We are proud to have been a manufacturing partner at every stage - from initial prototype through full production."

Expanded Capabilities

Aria has expanded its sheet metal fabrication to include ten+ material options - aluminum, stainless steel, mild steel, copper, and galvanized steel - with delivery as fast as three business days. Injection molding capabilities now include standard molding, overmolding, and insert molding, supported by an in-house mold-making team.

Instant Online Quoting

Aria's updated platform at app.madearia.com allows customers to upload 3D CAD models for instant pricing across CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal, 3D printing, and vacuum casting. Automated DFM analysis alerts engineers to production issues before orders are placed.

Aria's quality management system is ISO 9001 certified with CMM verification, visual inspection, and first-article inspection reports available for all orders.

Learn more and request an instant quote at www.madearia.com.

About Aria Manufacturing Limited

Aria Manufacturing Limited is a China-based on-demand manufacturer with 12+ years of experience, providing CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, 3D printing, and vacuum casting to 300+ clients worldwide. Visit www.madearia.com.

Media Contact

Aria Manufacturing Limited
Email: info@madearia.com
Website: www.madearia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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