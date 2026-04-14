PhilWeb Corporation Reports Return to Profitability in Q1 2026, Driven by Scalable e-Gaming Infrastructure Driving Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

MANILA, Philippines, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhilWeb Corporation (PSE: WEB), a leading provider of regulated gaming technology and infrastructure, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1 2026"), marking a return to profitability and a key inflection point in its transition toward a scalable, high-margin digital entertainment platform.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 30% year-on-year and 33% quarter-on-quarter to P233.1 million (Q1 2025: P178.8 million; Q4 2025: P175.8 million).

EBITDA reached P23.5 million, compared to negative P3.0 million in Q1 2025 and increased 369% quarter-on-quarter from P5.0 million in Q4 2025.

EBITDA margin improved to approximately 10%, up 12 percentage points year-on-year and 7 percentage points quarter-on-quarter.

Net income reached P13.9 million, compared to net losses of P25.5 million in Q1 2025 and P16.7 million in Q4 2025.

Online e-Gaming Solutions revenue contributed P79.3 million, accounting for approximately 34% of total revenue, compared to nil in the prior year.

Gross margin was approximately 30%, reflecting higher contribution from the Online e-Gaming Solutions segment, which operates at materially higher margins than legacy service provider and operator businesses.

FY2025 Positioning and Earnings Baseline

The Group reported a net loss of P211.2 million for FY2025, primarily driven by non-recurring impairment and revaluation adjustments related to legacy underperforming assets. These adjustments were substantially completed prior to Q1 2026. As a result, the Company's Q1 2026 results reflect a clean operating baseline, with no material recurring impact from prior impairment activities.

Business Performance and Operating Trends

The Group's performance in Q1 2026 was driven by the continued scaling of its online e-Gaming Solutions business, which serves as a technology platform for licensed gaming operators.

During the quarter, online revenue expanded to P79.3 million, supported by:

onboarding of new platform partners,

increased transaction activity, and

broader content distribution.

The increasing contribution from online operations led to structural margin improvement, as the segment operates with a lower incremental cost base and higher contribution margins compared to traditional revenue streams.

Sequential Growth Momentum

Q1 2026 saw a number of agreements signed between PhilWeb and key clients and content providers. Majority of these, are expected to commence operations in Q2 2026, outside the reported period. This provides visibility into continued revenue growth as the Group expands its online platform across a broader base of licensed operators.

Management Commentary

"The Company's return to profitability in Q1 2026 reflects the continued execution of our strategy to scale our e-Gaming Solutions platform," said Brian Ng, President of PhilWeb Corporation. "We are seeing increasing contribution from our new customers, which is driving both revenue growth and margin expansion. Our network of e-Games retail gaming venues also continues to grow, reflecting the continuous trust our venue operators have with our performance and business practices. We remain focused on delivering these consistently high-quality services as the platform expands in the coming months."

Leadership in Regulatory Standards

As a "Compliance-First" platform, PhilWeb remains an active participant in the industry Technical Working Group (TWG), collaborating with PAGCOR to help draft the technology regulations that govern the sector. This pioneer status ensures that PhilWeb's one-stop solution remains the most trusted and standard-compliant gateway for digital gaming in the country.

About PhilWeb Corporation (PSE:WEB)

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed company providing gaming technology and infrastructure solutions to licensed operators. As the original architect of the country's e-gaming industry, PhilWeb provides the essential one-stop digital infrastructure and regulatory-compliant platforms used by the nation's top licensed gaming operators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation