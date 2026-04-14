Atmoce's new MI microinverter series connects two PV modules per unit while still providing module-level power optimization.Amsterdam-based household renewables company Atmoce has a new microinverter series that allows two photovoltaic modules to be connected to a single device. The MI inverter has a maximum output power of up to 1,250 W, with a nominal output ranging from 800 W to 1,200 W depending on the model. The system operates at a DC voltage of 60 V, which is intended to improve safety by reducing the risk of electric arcing. Connecting two modules per inverter also reduces installation ...

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