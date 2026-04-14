Asolvi launches Protecnus Max, the next generation of cloud-native, agentic AI-powered field service management software for the fire & security industry

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asolvi, the leading European provider of field service management (FSM) software for specialist industries, today announces the launch of Protecnus Max - a new cloud-native, agentic AI-powered platform that sets a new standard for maintenance management in the fire & security sector.

The fire & security sector is one of the most compliance-critical end markets in FSM, characterised by demanding regulatory requirements, growing documentation burdens, and an urgent need for faster, more accountable field service. Asolvi has built the only scaled European software platform dedicated to the sector and is now bringing together the functional capabilities of its fire and security products - spanning the UK, Germany, Spain, and the Nordics - into a single, next-generation solution.

Protecnus Max is engineered to redefine what teams in fire & security can achieve. The platform delivers speeds of up to 18x faster than previous-generation software, dramatically cutting waiting times and enabling field teams to act with greater efficiency. A modern, refreshed interface makes the platform more intuitive, clearer, and easier to use than any prior solution in the market.

At the core of Protecnus Max is a new AI layer, MarIA, designed to make complex operational data instantly accessible through natural language. Rather than navigating multiple systems, users can simply ask questions and receive clear, actionable insights - from job histories and compliance records to operational performance.

Building on this foundation, Asolvi is introducing a major step forward in May with the rollout of an MCP server, making Protecnus Max the first field service management platform in the fire & security sector to adopt an agent-based AI architecture. In practical terms, this means the AI will not only provide answers but will increasingly be able to take action directly within the system. This architecture also gives customers flexibility in how they deploy AI. Protecnus Max is not tied to a single AI provider and can integrate with leading models such as Google Gemini, OpenAI, or others, allowing customers to adopt AI in a way that fits their broader technology environment.

Looking ahead, Protecnus Max has an ambitious roadmap of AI-driven functionalities to be rolled out across the platform. This includes the auto-generation of service reports and compliance certificates, review agents to pre-check and validate work orders, and AI-assisted drafting based on inspection data - among many other capabilities.

Nick Barnett, CEO of Asolvi, commented:

"Protecnus Max represents a defining moment for Asolvi and for the fire & security industry. We have spent years consolidating the best domain knowledge from our platforms across Europe, and we are now delivering it in a single cloud-native product that will leave competitors behind. Our customers work in a compliance-critical environment where speed, accuracy, and accountability matter every day - Protecnus Max was built precisely for that reality. This is what it means to Do More."

Antonio Delgado, Protecnus MD and European Lead for the Fire & Security Sector at Asolvi, commented:

"It has long been my vision to launch an AI-native, cloud-based version of the software I first built over a decade ago. Now, with the global resources and distribution potential at Asolvi, we have a game-changing solution that will lead the way in how our service customers do their day-to-day work. And we are just getting started - there is a lot more to come."

Fernando Piekenbrock from Volpi Capital, Asolvi's majority shareholder, added:

"We believe the market will be dominated by vendors with agent-based AI architectures, and we are proud to see Protecnus become the first in the sector to bring this to life. This marks the culmination of Asolvi's strategy to build the definitive European FSM platform for the fire & security market and further cements our position as the #1 vendor in Europe."

Protecnus Max is available now to fire & security providers across Europe and Latin America. Existing Protecnus customers will be able to transition to the new platform with full support from the Asolvi team. For more information, visit www.protecnus.com.

About Asolvi

Asolvi is the leading European provider of field service management software for specialist industries, trusted by over 2,000 customers across more than 20 countries. The company has a strong footprint in the UK, DACH, the Nordics, Spain, and Latin America.

Founded in 1991 in Norway, Asolvi has scaled both organically and through acquisitions to become the dominant player across the fire & security, workplace and IT, and utilities sectors, among other verticals. Backed by Volpi Capital, Viking Growth, and its management team, Asolvi continues to drive consolidation and digital transformation across the FSM market.

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