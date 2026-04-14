Norwich, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Nearly half of UK petrol and diesel car commuters say rising fuel costs are affecting their journey to work, according to a new survey by Mobilityways.





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The survey of 894 UK commuters found that 45% of petrol and diesel drivers report a direct impact on their commute, while 30% of all respondents say rising fuel costs are affecting their daily lives.

The findings indicate that the impact extends beyond transport costs, with some respondents reporting changes to household spending and employment decisions.

Several participants said they had reduced spending on food or other essentials, while others reported considering job opportunities closer to home.

The average commute among respondents is 12 miles each way. For some, this has become one of the largest regular expenses in their household budget. Respondents described notable increases in weekly fuel spending.

The survey also highlights challenges faced by rural commuters. Limited access to public transport remains a significant barrier to changing travel habits. The most commonly cited obstacle was a lack of reliable or direct public transport (132 respondents), followed by distance (103) and having no public transport option at all (85).

As costs increase, some commuters are exploring alternatives. Car sharing is gaining traction as a way to reduce individual expenses, with several respondents indicating a growing willingness to coordinate journeys with colleagues.

The data also suggests a shift in attitudes towards working patterns and transport choices. Respondents currently work from home an average of 1.7 days per week but indicated a preference for 2.6 days, suggesting a gap between current arrangements and desired flexibility.

In addition, 42% of respondents said rising fuel costs have made them view electric vehicles more positively.

Employers may also play a role in supporting commuting changes. Almost half of respondents said they would like more support from their employer to adopt more sustainable travel options.

The most requested measure was financial incentives for sustainable commuting, cited by 222 respondents.

Ali Clabburn, Founder of Liftshare.com and Chairman of Mobilityways, said: "These findings show that rising fuel costs are having a tangible impact on commuters' daily lives. Many people are actively looking for ways to reduce travel costs, whether through car sharing, changes in working patterns or considering alternative roles closer to home."

About the survey

Based on a Mobilityways commuter survey conducted 30-31 March 2026 with 894 UK-based respondents. The survey captured data on travel modes, commuting distance, working-from-home patterns, barriers to sustainable travel, and the personal impact of the fuel crisis. All quotes are from anonymous survey respondents.

Key figures

894 respondents

45% of petrol/diesel drivers report their commute has been affected

30% of all respondents report an impact

42% now view EVs more positively

48% want more employer support on sustainable commuting

Average commute: 12 miles (median)

Working from home: 1.7 days actual vs 2.6 days desired

About Mobilityways

Mobilityways is on a mission to make zero carbon commuting a reality. We produce climate tech to help large employers measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions. Founded as Liftshare in 1998, the company launched as Mobilityways in 2021. 750,000 individuals have joined the free public carpooling service at Liftshare.com.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency