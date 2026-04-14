Hofseth BioCare ASA: HBC publishes paradigm-changing clinical trial results of OmeGo full spectrum omegas

HBC announces the publication of its head-to-head clinical trial results with its patented, full spectrum omegas brand, OmeGo®. The trial showed that OmeGo® increased the Omega 3 Index (O3I) by over 70% after 14 weeks, over and above a popular omega-3 supplement brand. It was also markedly more effective at reducing inflammatory markers (hsCRP, TNFa and IL-6) which are closely related to the development of ill health.

The omega-3 index (O3I) assesses the level of EPA and DHA in red blood cells - a measure known to correlate well with the overall amount of omega-3 in the body. An optimal O3I level has been shown to reduce the risk of death from any cause by around 35%. Indeed, a higher O3I is associated with a reduced risk of major killers including cardiovascular and metabolic disease and cancer.

Notably, OmeGo contains 2.5 times less EPA & DHA than the omega-3 supplement comparator used in this study. However, its natural food matrix significantly enhances OmeGo's bioavailability. Hence its full spectrum profile better replicates the well-known health benefits associated with regularly eating fish.

The success of this clinical study directly challenges the prevailing market assumption that higher-dose concentrated fish oils deliver greater health benefits. This represents a paradigm shift in how omega potency is viewed in the nutraceuticals market.

https://ffhdj.com/index.php/ffhd/article/view/1947/5114

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, CCO at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 79 950 1034

E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health.

These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles.

This work has also resulted in the granting of several patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI) has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Los Angeles, and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".