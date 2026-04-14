Recover and Prosperity Textile Announce Strategic Denim Partnership

Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid, April 14 2026 - Recover, a global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber at scale, today announces a strategic partnership with Prosperity Textile, a vertically integrated denim fabric manufacturer operating at industrial scale.

The key outcome of this partnership is a range of denim fabrics developed collaboratively under the Recover Fabrics umbrella, crafted in Vietnam. Designed as a flexible, production-ready collaboration, the partnership enables scalable and sustainable denim fabric solutions that can evolve over time in response to customer needs, volumes, and end-use applications. It brings together Recover's consistent, high-quality recycled cotton fiber with Prosperity Textile's deep denim expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Built as a scalable platform for industrial-scale denim fabric production, the collaboration supports reliable quality, performance, and long-term supply. To demonstrate the potential applications of the fabric collection, selected garments will be presented at Kingpins Amsterdam, serving as examples of how the fabrics can be applied across different denim products.

"Our partnership with Prosperity Textile represents an important step in making it easier for brands to integrate circular materials beyond niche collections, into their core quality denim ranges," said Anders Sjöblom, CEO, Recover. "Working closely with a mill partner that has the technical depth, innovation mindset and scale of Prosperity Textile allows us to jointly develop denim fabrics that meet the real performance and quality consistency expectations of global brands, while reducing reliance on virgin cotton."

"By combining Recover's recycled cotton expertise with our industrial manufacturing capabilities, we are able to deliver competitive, high-volume denim fabrics that meet the performance, lead-time, and quality expectations of global brands," said Stafford Lau, CEO, Prosperity Textile. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making sustainable, high-quality denim a viable solution for core collections produced at industrial scale."

Together, Recover and Prosperity Textile are building a scalable foundation for sustainable denim fabrics, combining quality, performance, and circularity at industrial scale. Initial fabric developments will be introduced to selected brand partners as part of both companies' shared commitment to accelerating circularity in denim.

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About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.??

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.?

About Prosperity Textile

Founded in 2002, Prosperity Textile is a vertically integrated denim fabric manufacturer with major production hubs in China and Vietnam and an annual capacity approaching 100 million yards. The company operates across denim fabrics as well as PFD fabrics and prints, serving global apparel brands and retailers.

Prosperity Textile is recognized for its advanced manufacturing infrastructure, including smart-mill operations, real-time data monitoring, strict quality management systems, and state-of-the-art machinery. Sustainability is embedded throughout its operations, supported by traceability systems and recognized certifications.

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