Loftware, Inc.: Loftware Introduces Loftware Connect, Establishing a New Standard for Connected Supply Chains

A secure digital platform that transforms supplier collaboration to help customers achieve flexibility, growth, and faster time to market

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware today announced the launch of Loftware Connect, a transformative new platform that redefines how organizations manage product identification across global supply chains. Representing the most significant technology launch in the company's history, Loftware Connect introduces the industry's first secure, scalable network that connects companies with their trading partners, replacing fragmented coordination with a unified digital foundation designed to improve resilience, compliance, and speed.

In an era defined by volatility, supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. A single breakdown in product identification accuracy, regulatory compliance, or authentication can halt production lines, delay shipments, trigger recalls, and erode brand trust. As supply chain networks grow more distributed and regulatory requirements more complex, traditional siloed systems can no longer keep pace.

Loftware Connect addresses this challenge by shifting product identification from isolated enterprise systems to a dynamic collaborative network. The platform establishes structured digital connections between organizations and their trading partners, creating visibility and governance across every interaction that supports product identification and supply chain execution.

"With Loftware Connect, we are building the infrastructure of trust for modern global commerce," said Jim Bureau, CEO of Loftware. "For decades, product identification has been managed within the four walls of the enterprise. But goods move across borders, through suppliers, co-packers, and distribution centers, creating costly unknowns like a mislabeled component delaying an assembly line or triggering regulatory fines. The future requires fast and seamless collaboration. Loftware Connect ensures that every partner, every process, and every product identity is aligned, so when disruption occurs, our customers stay ahead of it. With Loftware, it's all right there."

By enabling organizations to onboard suppliers rapidly and at scale, standardize product identification processes across regions, and ensure accuracy at every point of delivery, Loftware Connect delivers measurable business outcomes. Companies can reduce rejected shipments, avoid regulatory fines, lower operational and compliance costs, and accelerate order processing, all while improving inventory velocity and minimizing downtime across global operations.

As disruptions become inevitable - whether driven by regulatory change, geopolitical instability, or shifting market demand - organizations that can see across their supplier network and coordinate in real time gain the agility to adapt quickly. Loftware Connect provides the necessary speed and control, helping organizations translate insight into rapid, confident action.

"Loftware Connect represents a category-defining shift for our industry," said Michelle Northey, Chief Product Officer at Loftware. "We designed this product solution to validate the core features of a connected trading partner network: secure connections, governed collaboration, and controlled information distribution. This is the beginning of a broader journey toward intelligent and network-driven supply chain coordination that will continue to expand to address our customers' largest supply chain challenges."

Loftware Connect establishes the foundation of this network through secure connection management and workspace-based collaboration that replace manual email-driven coordination with a centralized digital experience. Organizations can invite and manage suppliers through a structured process, track onboarding in real time, and enable suppliers to self-register and participate directly within the network, significantly reducing administrative burden while accelerating time to value.

Within the Loftware Connect platform, shared workspaces create controlled environments for collaboration, enabling companies to distribute standardized printing instructions. Each connection point in the supply chain defines how it wants goods identified and securely publishes that format to the network. Authorized trading partners simply subscribe to that connection point, automatically identifying and labeling products in the manner required for their partners to receive goods without requiring direct access to label templates or core systems.

This approach ensures compliance while simplifying execution. By formalizing how identification requirements are distributed and governed, Loftware introduces a scalable, low-touch model for supplier printing that allows organizations to change requirements without disrupting suppliers; saving companies billions while improving operational consistency across global supply chains.

With this product launch, Loftware sets a new standard for how product identity is managed in a connected world; securely linking systems, partners, and processes into a unified network built for speed, scale, and trust. Join the upcoming webinar to learn more.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact: Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

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