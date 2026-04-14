London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Alike today unveiled the next-gen upgrade of Infinity, its proprietary travel platform, to connect inspiration, planning, booking and creator monetisation in a single experience replacing the browser tabs, booking apps and scattered confirmations that define how most people travel today.





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Built on the belief that travel has always been driven by people rather than algorithms, Alike combines AI with authentic human recommendations to cover every stage of the journey.

"Every great trip starts with a person: a friend's photo, a creator's reel, a story someone told you. We built Eia to honour that. It turns a saved reel into a bookable itinerary, plans with your friends in real time, and stays with you through the trip itself. When one of our travellers lost their luggage in Bali, Eia flagged it, and a human advisor stayed on it until the bags came back. Technology should handle the complexity. People should handle what matters," said Ashish Sidhra, co-founder of Alike.





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Eia, Alike's AI travel twin, accepts inspiration directly from Instagram reels and YouTube videos and converts them into detailed trip plans. Friends and family can pull in their preferences and co-build itineraries in real time. Once a plan is ready, hotels, experiences, visas, eSIMs, and transfers are all booked in one place. Alike has a busy roadmap to keep on enhancing Eia's capabilities and very soon Eia will be able to monitor the itinerary, send reminders, and respond to disruptions during a trip, offering re-scheduling options where it can, or escalating to a trained human travel advisor when the situation demands it. And once the trip is finished, Eia will be able to assemble photo memories into shareable albums and will help travellers publish their trip plans on their personal Creator Studio on Alike to earn a commission each time someone books from their plan.

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Alike was founded in 2022 with a mission to simplify personalised travel and offer convenience, which has inherently been a fragmented industry. Alike is the only platform in the market that brings together an AI travel twin, real human advisors, and a creator commerce loop in a single connected experience, ending the era of juggling multiple apps, sites, and scattered confirmations just to take a trip.

The platform is live at Alike's website.

About Alike: Alike is building the world's first truly connected, AI social travel platform. By combining AI with the authenticity of recommendations of fellow travellers, Alike aims to create a new, fragmentation-free way of sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel to replace today's multi-app, multi-tab chaos with a single, connected journey. Powered by its modular, AI-native platform Infinity, Alike's AI twin, Eia, works in tandem with a growing community of travel creators to deliver personalised, end-to-end trips at scale. Having served 425K+ travellers across 200+ nationalities, Alike operates across the UAE, UK, and India. For more information, visit www.alike.io.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency